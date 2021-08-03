MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting no new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. It's the first time since Sept. 2020 the region has had a day with no cases.

"It's definitely an accomplishment," says MLHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie.

"No doubt part of that is because of low testing volume over the long weekend, there's no doubt, but the primary achievement there is really the vaccine campaign, and to every person in London-Middlesex who came down to get vaccinated."

While London Mayor Ed Holder said it is good news, he is still worried about what's to follow.

"While we're absolutely glad for this time, I'd also say that the big concern that I have is what will come beyond this, and I fear the fourth wave, the wave of the unvaccinated, and I fear that that's going to take hold and be significant."

It follows a weekend that saw multiple double-digit days, with 12 new cases reported Saturday, 11 on Sunday and six on Monday. There were no new deaths reported.

The region now has a total of 12,806 cases and 231 deaths, with 12,512 cases resolved leaving 63 active. There are now 3,621 cases with a variant of concern, including 119 of the more contagious Delta variant.

Of the cases reported in the last month-and-a-half, nearly 95 per cent have been among the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is caring for eight inpatients with COVID-19 with fewer than five in critical care.

An outbreak continues in the B7-200 Adult Inpatient Mental Health/PICU unit at Victoria Hospital. Fewer than five cases are currently associated with the outbreak, which is believed to be contained.

Meanwhile Southwestern Public Health is reporting it currently has no COVID-19 patients in area hospitals and no outbreaks.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 13 new (weekend total), 31 active, 3,963 total, 3,848 resolved, 84 deaths, 884 variants

Grey-Bruce – two new, 65 active, 2,133 total, 2,046 resolved, 19 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – none new, 13 active, 2,744 total, 2,677 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – five new, seven active, 1,944 total, 1,880 resolved, 57 deaths, 357 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – none new, three active, 3,639 total, 3,568 resolved, 68 deaths, 681 variants

Ontario health officials reported 332 new infections across the province over the last two days, with 168 on Monday and 164 on Tuesday.