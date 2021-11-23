Youths caught on camera kicking in door for social media challenge

London, Ont. -

Three youths were caught on surveillance video apparently filming themselves kicking in the door of a residence for a social media challenge.

According to the OPP the act is part of an online challenge.

The incident took place at a residence in Port Dover on November 20.

Ironically the youths were caught on surveillance video while they filmed themselves kicking in the door of the residence.

According to police there was damage to the home and the residents were left scared.

A video of the incident can be seen below. Police are asking anyone who recognizes the youths to contact them.