LONDON, ONT. -- It’s one of the hottest days of the summer. So why not treat yourself to an ice cream cone to beat the heat?

Marshal Atkinson drives an ice cream truck called, Mega Cone Creamery, six days a week down five different routes in the city.

“When I show up with an ice cream truck...my music is playing...and all the kids are out,” says Atkinson.

“I heard the sound over there so I told my mom he’s over here!” says Shawn who got one vanilla cone and one chocolate.

Atkinson says it was a slow start this year for business since events were cancelled due to COVID-19, but the heat wave we’ve experienced has business booming once more with little chance of it cooling down.

“If I put it in terms of small cones, already (sold) thousand and thousands and thousands,” says Atkinson.

Emile was with her family patiently waiting in line, she brought $10 worth of Loonies and Toonies.

“I’m going to spend it all on ice-cream...it’s like 39 degrees it’s so hot.”

Atkinson says that he sells a ton of slushes, Popsicles on top of ice-cream, “Basically anything with ice-cream I got it.”

Atkinson tries to repeat the stopping points so that people know the Mega Cone truck is coming.

https://m.facebook.com/MegaConeLondon/