Yom HaShoah observed in London, Ont.

Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrace Day, was marked in London, Ont. Wednesday night.

The event included not only a recognition of the horrors of the past but of the reality of antisemitism today.

The Honourable Irwin Cotler, Canada’s special envoy for holocaust remembrance, gave a message to guests and dignitaries.

The Solemn event was held at the London Jewish community Centre.

He was joined by numerous local politicians from all levels of government, who attended in-person.

But the key focus was given to the families of Holocaust survivors who continue to live with tremendous pain and scars.

Over six million Jews were killed in Nazi death camps during the Second World War.

Wednesday’s event also included poems and the words of a young London documentary filmmaker who has produced a film on the Holocaust.