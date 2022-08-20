Yes, you still have to renew your licence plate

London police are reminding drivers to renew their licence plates.

In order to drive legally in Ontario, motorists must have a valid licence plate and insurance to drive in the province.

According to Service Ontario, you will no longer receive a sticker, you do not have to pay renewal feels and law enforcement will automatically be aware that your licence plate has been renewed.

Drivers must renew their plate every one to two years, usually before their birthday.

For more information, visit Service Ontario's website.