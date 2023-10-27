World famous Halloween display inspiring other 'rib-tickling' antics

Since 2013, Melissa McKerlie has been turning her front lawn in Stratford, Ont. into a Halloween display for the ages.

“10 years ago, three poseable skeletons showed up at my front door with a suitcase for my son, Justin, at the time. I would pose the skeletons in different positions and send out an email to family and friends, and this is what it’s grown into,” said the Perth County mom.

The Skeletons of Vivian Line have to be seen to be experienced. For 13 days in October, Mckerlie poses 10 full-size skeletons and their cavalcade of pets in interesting, exciting, and engaging scenarios.

Friday’s display saw a horse jumping hoe-down, but the Skeletons of Vivian Line have been everything from Olympians to doctors. McKerlie estimates there have been more than 200 different skeleton set-ups over the past decade.

“It’s all about making people laugh and smile for Halloween. It’s about sharing creativity for Halloween. That’s what Halloween is about. It’s the most creative, imaginative holiday we’ve got,” she said.

Skeletons of Vivian Line mark 10 years of “rib-tickling” antics in Stratford. The Halloween display, seen on Oct. 27, 2023, can be round at 3217 Vivian Line in Stratford until Halloween night. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

With thousands of visitors over the years, McKerlie recently added a charitable component to the Skeletons of Vivian Line. Donations from passersby have raised over $80,000 for Operation Smile over the past four years.

“We’re literally putting smiles on children’s faces who could not smile because of being born with a cleft lip or palette deformity. So, we’re giving them the gift of a smile,” she said.

Not only have the skeletons made a lot of people happy, they’ve inspired others to set up their own skeleton displays in their own communities.

Jackie DeWit started a changeable skeleton display on her front lawn in Brussels, Ont. for the first time this Thanksgiving. She hopes it becomes something that draws people to her town to see what the DeWit skeletons are up to next.

“A friend of mine, Jan Hawley, always told me when you live in a small town, it’s a good idea to bring people to your town for a reason. And we enjoy making people smile, and this does all that. Everybody stops, and drives to town, and takes pictures. I’m looking forward to making this an annual thing,” she said.

Back in Stratford, McKerlie is getting ready for the Halloween weekend, with visitors welcome for trick or treating, everyday, leading up Halloween.

“Kids can dress up. Parents can dress up. You can just come enjoy the skeletons and get your pictures taken with them,” she said.

The Skeletons of Vivian Line can be found at 3217 Vivian Line in Stratford, while the DeWit skeletons can be found at 759 Turnberry St. in Brussels.

DeWit family skeleton display at 759 Turnberry St. in Brussels, seen on Oct. 27, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)