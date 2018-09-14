A full list of the companies profiled in the London & Area Works segment and links to the reports.

2018

Sultan Bakery

Perfecting the pita: A local bakery finds success by filling an unmet market for Middle Eastern baked goods.

The Atrium

A need for space and networking leads to the first co-op work space in St Thomas.

Hangar 9

Busy Boutique: A downtown family clothing business is expanding into other retail areas.

Living Alive Granola

St. Thomas woman rises above mental health issues to create a tasty product.

Yuser

Next big network: A London company hopes to launch the next big social network by investing in user rewards.

Pryde Industrial

Family-run industrial distributing business is on the grow.

Storm Stayed Brewing Company

Former research chemist finds his passion for business and brewing beer.

Nuts for Cheese

A local company is becoming quite the big cheese for its dairy free product made from cashews.

iConect

Local tech company puts London on the map with its legal document management software.

Canadian Centre for Product Validation

How the Canadian Centre for Product Validation is helping deliver new products to the marketplace.

M&T Print Group

London-based printing company a fixture in the community for 50 years and expanding.

Backroad Brews + Shoes

A new business in London is combining fitness with beer.

2017

APC Filtration

From vacuums to aerospace, APC Filtration manufactures a multitude of custom air filters.

Libro

This financial institution started small but has grown into a multi-billion dollar company.

Hutton House

Organization helps those with disabilities find employment.

MLD Solutions

London tech company on the verge of a massive expansion.

DBC Solutions

London medical company saving lives with simple diagnostic tests.

Greenland Irrigation

London landscaping business on the grow.

Forest City Co-Op

Cooperative businesses are becoming more common.

Attica Manufacturing

Help wanted: Machine manufacturing shop in desperate need of skilled trade workers.

Mobiles Inc.

London tech company creates software for car dealerships

Cole-Munro

St. Thomas food company creating expanding and creating new jobs thanks to trout.

Fanshawe College Apprenticeship

Apprenticeship programs at Fanshawe College for skilled trades.

Rebel Remedy

Eatery uses farm to table goods and organics to offer quick and healthy food options.

Adeiss

London company leading the charge in medical 3D printing.

Harris Flower Farm

Examining the evolution of an Elgin County flower farm.

Boho Bake Shop

London bakery makes tasty gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan treats.

Diply

Profile of London social media content giant Diply.

Anderson Craft Ales

New London microbrewery is brewing up tasty beers in Old East Village.

Mommy Connections

Two local mothers are getting national attention for their work with other moms and children.

London Eco-Metal

London company specializing in metal roofing is hiring.

Spruce on Wellington

New restaurant Spruce on Wellington getting rave reviews.

The Minery

London tech company creating performance-enhancing software in need of additional talent.

North Star Windows & Doors

Talbotville window manufacturer is growing.

O-Joe Coffee

Tiny coffee business brews up big taste.

Starlim North America

Moulding the future: Massive expansion underway at Starlim North America.

Gamerlink

A new app is helping like-minded gamers connect online.

1018 / For You Clothing

Woman operating pair of small businesses in Old East Village.

