Published Friday, September 14, 2018 1:23PM EDT
2018
Sultan Bakery
Perfecting the pita: A local bakery finds success by filling an unmet market for Middle Eastern baked goods.
The Atrium
A need for space and networking leads to the first co-op work space in St Thomas.
Hangar 9
Busy Boutique: A downtown family clothing business is expanding into other retail areas.
Living Alive Granola
St. Thomas woman rises above mental health issues to create a tasty product.
Yuser
Next big network: A London company hopes to launch the next big social network by investing in user rewards.
Pryde Industrial
Family-run industrial distributing business is on the grow.
Storm Stayed Brewing Company
Former research chemist finds his passion for business and brewing beer.
Nuts for Cheese
A local company is becoming quite the big cheese for its dairy free product made from cashews.
iConect
Local tech company puts London on the map with its legal document management software.
Canadian Centre for Product Validation
How the Canadian Centre for Product Validation is helping deliver new products to the marketplace.
M&T Print Group
London-based printing company a fixture in the community for 50 years and expanding.
Backroad Brews + Shoes
A new business in London is combining fitness with beer.
2017
APC Filtration
From vacuums to aerospace, APC Filtration manufactures a multitude of custom air filters.
Libro
This financial institution started small but has grown into a multi-billion dollar company.
Hutton House
Organization helps those with disabilities find employment.
MLD Solutions
London tech company on the verge of a massive expansion.
DBC Solutions
London medical company saving lives with simple diagnostic tests.
Greenland Irrigation
London landscaping business on the grow.
Forest City Co-Op
Cooperative businesses are becoming more common.
Attica Manufacturing
Help wanted: Machine manufacturing shop in desperate need of skilled trade workers.
Mobiles Inc.
London tech company creates software for car dealerships
Cole-Munro
St. Thomas food company creating expanding and creating new jobs thanks to trout.
Fanshawe College Apprenticeship
Apprenticeship programs at Fanshawe College for skilled trades.
Rebel Remedy
Eatery uses farm to table goods and organics to offer quick and healthy food options.
Adeiss
London company leading the charge in medical 3D printing.
Harris Flower Farm
Examining the evolution of an Elgin County flower farm.
Boho Bake Shop
London bakery makes tasty gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan treats.
Diply
Profile of London social media content giant Diply.
Anderson Craft Ales
New London microbrewery is brewing up tasty beers in Old East Village.
Mommy Connections
Two local mothers are getting national attention for their work with other moms and children.
London Eco-Metal
London company specializing in metal roofing is hiring.
Spruce on Wellington
New restaurant Spruce on Wellington getting rave reviews.
The Minery
London tech company creating performance-enhancing software in need of additional talent.
North Star Windows & Doors
Talbotville window manufacturer is growing.
O-Joe Coffee
Tiny coffee business brews up big taste.
Starlim North America
Moulding the future: Massive expansion underway at Starlim North America.
Gamerlink
A new app is helping like-minded gamers connect online.
1018 / For You Clothing
Woman operating pair of small businesses in Old East Village.
