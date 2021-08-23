Workers struggle to keep cool as hot streak continues

London, Ont. -

It was another hot and humid day in the London-Middlesex region, and while some are finding ways to beat the heat, not everyone has that option.

Jordan Cronan, a roofer with Murray Shaw Roofing describes what it’s like roofing in weather that feels like 40 with the humidex.

“It’s weird, you start to feel a little distorted in your head with all the heat waves hitting you,” he said.

Because business is booming with the number of homeowners looking to make upgrades to their property, Cronan and his colleagues don’t have the luxury of taking days off, even in these extreme temperatures.

“I think it’s really mind over matter at that point, you just continue on what you have to do, keep focused and try not to think about how hot it is,” said Cronan.

It’s not much better for dry cleaning businesses either.

Even though they get to work inside and out of the sun, many don’t have air conditioning units, so it gets very hot on days like these.

Work on a hot day continues at Martinizing Dry Cleaning in London, Ont. on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (Jaden Lee-Lincoln / CTV News)

“Last I checked it was 91. So it’s pretty warm but there’s a fan behind me and two fans in the other side,” said Wendy Bradley, CSR manager for Martinizing Dry Cleaning.

Both businesses have gotten used to working in hot conditions and have found ways to cope with the heat, like taking extra breaks and staying hydrated -- but some London residents are a little more cautious on days like these.

“Because of my age, I’m 83. And because I’ve had ovarian cancer. So I just have to be a little more careful,” said one London woman on her way to the grocery store.

Health officials are reminding residents to stay hydrated and stay out of the heat as much as possible.

They also encourage people to check on loved ones who may have underlying health conditions and are vulnerable in this weather.