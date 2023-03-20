Woodstock, Ont. childcare centre operator facing additional charges
Trevor Hendershott, the operator of a childcare centre in Woodstock, is facing additional criminal charges — including sexual assault — following his re-arrest last week.
According to a release from the Woodstock Police Service, on March 16 Trevor Hendershott, 37, was arrested and charged with the additional offences of sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching and sexual interference for his alleged involvement.
Earlier this month on March 9, police arrested Hendershott and charged him with invitation to sexual touching and sexual interference.
Hendershott operated a childcare service in the City of Woodstock, and police said he is actively involved with other youth-based programs in the city.
On March 16, Hendershott made a court appearance via video from the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre, and was expected to appear in court again on Monday.
Hendershott has been remanded into custody since his arrest on March 9.
The Woodstock Police Service is working alongside Oxford Children’s Aid Society, and encourage anyone with information regarding the investigation or incidents involving the accused to contact Det. Const. Wilson or Det. Const. Haegens at 519-537-2323, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa board of health member sees outpouring of support after body-shaming message
A member of the city of Ottawa's board of health is speaking out about body shaming after receiving a letter that said she shouldn't serve on the board because of her weight.
'Targeted inflation relief' coming in 2023 federal budget, Freeland says
The coming 2023 federal budget will 'exercise fiscal restraint' while also making 'significant' investments in health and building Canada's clean economy, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Monday.
2 staff members, student suspect injured in stabbing at Halifax-area high school
Two staff members and a student -- who is also the suspect -- have been injured in a stabbing at a high school in Bedford, N.S., according to the Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE).
BREAKING | 1 dead after triple shooting at Fairview Mall parking lot in Toronto
One person is dead and two others are injured following a shooting in the parking lot of Fairview Mall in Toronto on Monday afternoon.
'Absolutely disgusting': B.C. councillor speaks out after Sikh international student swarmed, beaten
An international student was swarmed and beaten by a group of people who ripped off his turban and dragged him across the sidewalk by his hair in Kelowna, B.C., Friday evening, according to a local politician.
Unanswered questions: Montreal mayor calls for meeting with Airbnb after fatal fire
Mayor Valerie Plante said Monday she requested a meeting with an Airbnb executive after a building in Old Montreal — a short-term rental hot spot — was destroyed by a fire that has left six people missing.
Zellers opening inside Hudson’s Bay stores in Ontario, Alberta this week
Hudson’s Bay will open the first 12 Zellers locations inside existing Ontario and Alberta department stores this Thursday.
Safety steps Airbnb renters can take -- and measures that operators must
A deadly fire that swept through a building in Old Montreal on Thursday where several apartments were being used as Airbnb units is raising safety concerns about short-term rental properties. Here are several steps guests can take to protect themselves.
W5 Investigates | How did a healthy teen die at a minor hockey camp?
The parents of young Ontario hockey player Ben Teague have been searching for answers since he died while at a team retreat in 2019. The mystery about what happened and the code of silence in hockey culture is explored in CTV W5's 'What Happened to Ben,' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
Kitchener
-
Inquest into death of Kitchener man shot and killed by police begins
Nearly eight years after 20-year-old Beau Baker was shot and killed by a Waterloo regional police officer, an inquest into the Kitchener man’s death is now getting underway.
-
17-year-old killed in crash near Drayton, Ont.
A teenager has died and two others have serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Mapleton Township near the village of Drayton.
-
June hearing date set for Guelph cop who assaulted teen
The Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC) says a hearing has been set for June 20 for Guelph police Const. Corey McArthur – who pleaded guilty to assaulting a teen in a hospital bed.
Windsor
-
Man arrested for arson after 'deliberate' Forest Glade house explosion
Windsor police say they have arrested a 24-year-old Toronto man after a “deliberate” house explosion in Forest Glade.
-
24-year-old LaSalle man facing child pornography, firearms charges
A 24-year-old man has been charged with child pornography and firearm-related offences following a lengthy police investigation.
-
1,980 Windsor-Essex students suspended due to incomplete immunization records
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says 1,908 students were suspended Monday due to out of date immunization records.
Barrie
-
Impaired driving trial begins for man accused in deadly head-on Highway 12 collision in 2020
The trial of Sigfrid Stahn, accused of being impaired and causing a deadly head-on collision on Highway 12 in Waubaushene nearly three years ago, began Monday.
-
Concerned motorist credited with stopping impaired driver in Barrie
A concerned motorist took matters into their own hands after following a suspected impaired driver from Springwater Township to Barrie Sunday evening.
-
High sodium rates in Muskoka sparks concern over lake health
Friends of the Muskoka Watershed and the Gull & Silver Lakes Residents Association teamed up to determine how road salt affects nearby lakes in the Muskoka area.
Northern Ontario
-
Another southern Ont. snowmobiler dies in crash on a northern trail
Another southern Ontario resident in their 30s has died following a snowmobile crash in the northern region.
-
Mixed response to northern Ontario racism survey
A survey by a northern Ontario think tank shows that while communities in the region are generally welcoming to visible minorities, racism and discrimination are still prevalent.
-
Sudbury police say vehicle was travelling 170 km/h in 80 km/h zone
A young driver from Espanola has been charged with stunt driving following a recent incident in the early morning hours in Sudbury.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa board of health member sees outpouring of support after body-shaming message
A member of the city of Ottawa's board of health is speaking out about body shaming after receiving a letter that said she shouldn't serve on the board because of her weight.
-
Councillors approve Orleans development despite parking concerns
The city of Ottawa's planning committee has approved a housing development in Orleans after it was delayed due to concerns about the number of parking spaces.
-
Carleton University celebrates dual national basketball championships
Carleton University has made Canadian basketball history by winning both the men's and women's national championships in the same year, a feat that hasn't been achieved since the University of Victoria accomplished it in 1985.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 dead after triple shooting at Fairview Mall parking lot in Toronto
One person is dead and two others are injured following a shooting in the parking lot of Fairview Mall in Toronto on Monday afternoon.
-
Ontario won't say what will happen after sick day program expires next week
Ontario’s temporary sick day program is set to expire at the end of March and officials remain tight lipped over whether they will extend the program, saying instead the policy has 'filled its purpose' and remains 'status quo.'
-
'Reckless' rebuild: Attempt to halt Gardiner construction stalled at city hall
A Toronto committee shelved an attempt to re-open the contentious debate over the future of the eastern Gardiner Expressway Monday, after city staff revealed that nearly half of the project’s billion-dollar budget had already been spent.
Montreal
-
6 missing after Old Montreal fire 'probably still in the rubble': Police
Officials are still looking for victims after a fire ripped through a building in Old Montreal last week, killing at least one person. At a press conference Monday morning, spokespersons for the Montreal police and Montreal fire department said six people are still missing. They come from various locations in Quebec, Ontario and the U.S.
-
Unanswered questions: Montreal mayor calls for meeting with Airbnb after fatal fire
Mayor Valerie Plante said Monday she requested a meeting with an Airbnb executive after a building in Old Montreal — a short-term rental hot spot — was destroyed by a fire that has left six people missing.
-
Safety steps Airbnb renters can take -- and measures that operators must
A deadly fire that swept through a building in Old Montreal on Thursday where several apartments were being used as Airbnb units is raising safety concerns about short-term rental properties. Here are several steps guests can take to protect themselves.
Atlantic
-
2 staff members, student suspect injured in stabbing at Halifax-area high school
Two staff members and a student -- who is also the suspect -- have been injured in a stabbing at a high school in Bedford, N.S., according to the Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE).
-
N.S. government offering nurses $10,000 bonuses to keep them in public health system
Front-line nurses who are working for publicly-funded employers in Nova Scotia will receive a bonus of up to $10,000, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston announced Monday.
-
Spring equinox arrives Monday evening, marking first day of season
The spring (vernal) equinox arrives at 6:24 p.m. on Monday. The equinox is the time of the year when the position of the sun passes south to north over the equator.
Winnipeg
-
Portage la Prairie man accused of killing family appears in court
A Portage la Prairie man accused of killing his wife and two children has waived his right to a preliminary hearing, moving his case one step closer to trial.
-
Man stabbed with hypodermic needle at restaurant: police
A 34-year-old woman is facing charges after she allegedly stabbed a stranger with a hypodermic needle while they were waiting in line to order food at a restaurant.
-
Here is when reservations will open for Manitoba’s campsites
Manitobans are encouraged to plan ahead and get ready for camping season as the province’s new park reservation launching next week.
Calgary
-
Child in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in northwest Calgary
An 11-year-old boy was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in the northwest Calgary neighbourhood of Royal Oak.
-
Cougar warning issued for Kananaskis Country trail
Alberta Parks says users of a popular trail in Kananaskis Country should take precautions because of a cougar sighting in the area.
-
Regimental funeral for fallen Edmonton police officers scheduled for next Monday
The Edmonton police officers killed in the line of duty last week will be laid to rest next Monday.
Edmonton
-
Regimental funeral for fallen Edmonton police officers scheduled for next Monday
The Edmonton police officers killed in the line of duty last week will be laid to rest next Monday.
-
5 killed, boy seriously injured, in northern Alberta crash
Five people were killed in a crash in northern Alberta Sunday evening. One person – a five-year-old boy – survived and was airlifted to hospital in life-threatening condition, RCMP say.
-
Alberta to provide update on imported children's medication
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Health Minister Jason Copping will give an update on the effort to import and distribute children's pain and fever medicine Monday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
B.C. doctor facing second sexual assault charge
A Metro Vancouver doctor is facing a second charge of sexually assaulting a female patient, according to authorities.
-
B.C. parent launches class-action lawsuit against makers of Fortnite video game
A Vancouver parent has launched a proposed class-action lawsuit against the makers of Fortnite, saying the popular video game is designed to be “as addictive as possible” for children.
-
Teen driver was 'doing donuts' before causing fiery crash with unmarked police car: VPD
Two Vancouver police officers were injured on the job Monday morning after their patrol car was struck by a teen driver who was allegedly doing donuts.