Childcare operator is facing multiple charges of a sexual nature

A childcare service operator in Woodstock, Ont. is facing multiple charges of a sexual nature.

Woodstock Police Service has charged 37-year-old Trevor Hendershott with invitation to sexual touching and sexual interference.

Police said it is believed Hendeshott is actively involved in other youth-based programs within the city.

Woodstock Police Service is continuing the investigation alongside Oxford Children's Aid Society.

Sexual interference in Canada is defined as every person who, for a sexual purpose, touches, directly or indirectly with a part of the body or with an an object, any part of the body of a person under the age of 16 years.

Invitation to sexual touching is defined as inviting, counselling or inciting a young person to touch the body of any person for a sexual purpose.

Police encourage anyone with information about this investigation, or any other incidents involving Hendershott to please contact Detective Constable Wilson or Detective Constable Haegens at 519-537-2323, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).