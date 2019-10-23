Featured
Woodstock man is $100K richer after lottery win
William Esselstine, of Woodstock, holds a cheque for $100,000. (Source: OLG)
CTVNewsLondon.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, October 23, 2019 12:24PM EDT
LONDON, Ont. - A man in Woodstock, Ont. is $100,000 richer after a Lottario draw in late September.
William Esseltine correctly selected six of the final seven numbers for an Encore win on Sept. 28.
Encore can be added to most games for a dollar and there is a daily draw.
The winning ticket was purchased at C&M Variety on Dundas Street in Woodstock.