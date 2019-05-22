

Scott Miller, CTV London





The last significant woodland in Southampton won’t be seeing excavators any time soon.

A plan to develop 30 acres of forest and woodland on the edge of Southampton was rejected by Saugeen Shores councillors Tuesday night.

More than 100 residents attended the planning committee meeting in Saugeen Shores to hear the decision.

Several residents who had opposed the proposed development say they were “pleasantly shocked” by council’s decision.

Southampton and Port Elgin have recently enjoyed a building boom, thanks in large part to a multi-year, multi-billion dollar refurbishment project at Bruce Power.

Many other wooded areas have been turned into residential development.