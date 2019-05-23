

Bryan Bicknell, CTV London





On Saturday, 50-year-old Lynn Pigeau will embark on what she believes is the most important journey of her life.

The two-time cancer survivor will set out on foot from the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC) with Queen's Park as her destination.

Pigeau’s brother, James Pigeau, died at the troubled jail last year at the age of 32 of a suspected overdose.

She is trying to raise awareness of the problems at EMDC, and other provincial corrections institutions.

In the last ten years 14 people have died at EMDC, a facility that has long been plagued by overcrowding and violence.

Pigeau wants law-makers to make changes that will result in improvements.

The walk to Queen's Park comes just days after the publication of a letter from the Human Rights Commissioner to Ontario Solicitor General Sylvia Jones about the conditions at EMDC.

Renu Mendhane calls the conditions among the worst she has ever seen.

The letter follows a tour of the jail, along with interviews with staff and inmates.