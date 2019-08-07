

CTV London





A 30-year-old St. Thomas woman is facing charges for allegedly leaving a four month old puppy in a hot car for more than an hour.

Police say a concerned citizen called 911 after seeing the dog panting for an-hour-and-a-half inside a vehicle parked on Gladstone Avenue at Metcalfe Street.

Police located the car and the dog was removed and given water. Police say the dog was in distress but has made a full recovery.

The owner has been issued a summons to appear in court at a later date.