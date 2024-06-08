LONDON
London

    • Woman charged after entering Chatham home, asking about resident's children

    A 27-year-old woman has been charged with mischief after she allegedly entered a Chatham home, looking for a child.

    Police say the suspect entered a Second Street home around 8 p.m. Friday and asked the occupant about their children, claiming she was looking for one.

    According to police, the same woman is responsible for recent similar incidents.

    The accused has been released and will appear in court at a later date.

     

