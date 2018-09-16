

CTV London





A 59-year-old Woodstock woman has been charged after allegedly attacking a man with a baseball bat.

Police were called to a home on Altadore Crescent around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Officers found a 66-year-old Woodstock man injured. He was taken to hospital and released.

The woman has been charged with assault with a weapon and aggravated assault. She has been remanded into custody.

Police say the two were known to each other.