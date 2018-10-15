

CTV London





A woman in her twenties was in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision between Tavistock and New Hamburg.

Her injuries have been downgraded to non-life threatening.

It happened around 2 p.m. on Sunday at Punkydoodles corners, south of highway 7/8 in Wilmot Township.

According to officials the woman was airlifted to Victoria Hospital in London.

There were also two young girls in her vehicle who were taken to Stratford Hospital and later released with minor injuries.

The other vehicle rolled over on to its roof. The 25-year-old woman driving the vehicle was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

She has been charged with dangerous driving.

Two dogs were taken away by Ground Search and Rescue KW.