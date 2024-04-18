Witness alleges years of severe abuse at the hands of parents
WARNING: Disturbing content
A jury heard some horrific evidence Thursday at the trial of a London, Ont. couple charged with physically and sexually abusing their children.
The witness, who cannot be identified and who is now an adult, testified about the abuse suffered over a number of years, saying both parents were involved with them sexually.
”I gave up, I got depressed, I gained a lot of weight. I was getting raped once a month by my father. I gave up as a kid,” said the witness.
The jury was told the children weren’t allowed to go out on their own much, ”My mother didn’t want me in a place where I could tell people what was going on at the house, basically her hurting us and her beating us.”
The witness added, “My mother wanted to paint this image that she was a great mother.”
The court heard the kids would be sexually assaulted and, at times, tied up to a chair with duct tape, “My siblings were all treated like garbage and so was I.”
The mother and father, both in their fifties, face a total of 47 charges, including sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, incest, and failing to provide the necessaries of life.
The alleged incidents are to have happened between 2003 and 2020. Both of the accused have pleaded not guilty.
While testifying from a different room in the courthouse, the witness asked for frequent breaks, “It’s emotional for me can I take five minutes?”
The trial is now into its third week.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Health Canada to change sperm donor screening rules for men who have sex with men
Health Canada will change its longstanding policy restricting gay and bisexual men from donating to sperm banks in Canada, CTV News has learned. The federal health agency has adopted a revised directive removing the ban on gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men, effective May 8.
American millionaire Jonathan Lehrer denied bail after being charged with killing Canadian couple
American millionaire Jonathan Lehrer, one of two men charged in the killings of a Canadian couple in Dominica, has been denied bail.
LeBlanc says he plans to run in next election, under Trudeau's leadership
Cabinet minister Dominic LeBlanc says he plans to run in the next election as a candidate under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's leadership, amid questions about his rumoured interest in succeeding his longtime friend for the top job.
U.S. vetoes a widely supported UN resolution backing full membership for Palestine
The United States has vetoed a widely backed UN resolution that would have paved the way for full United Nations membership for the state of Palestine.
Grandparent scam suspects had ties to Italian organized crime, police allege
A group of suspects that allegedly defrauded seniors across Ontario and other parts of Canada using a so-called emergency grandparent scam appear to have ties to 'Italian traditional organized crime,' according to an investigator involved in the OPP-led probe.
Sports columnist apologizes for 'oafish' comments directed at Caitlin Clark. The controversy isn’t over
A male columnist has apologized for a cringeworthy moment during former University of Iowa superstar and college basketball’s highest scorer Caitlin Clark’s first news conference as an Indiana Fever player.
Cat found on Toronto Pearson airport runway 3 days after going missing
Kevin the cat has been reunited with his family after enduring a harrowing three-day ordeal while lost at Toronto Pearson International Airport earlier this week.
Trend Line Anger, pessimism towards federal government reach six-year high: Nanos survey
Most Canadians in March reported feeling angry or pessimistic towards the federal government than at any point in the last six years, according to a survey by Nanos Research.
B.C.'s short-term rental regulations include $10K daily penalties for Airbnb, other platforms
Short-term rental platforms that violate B.C.'s pending regulations can face administrative penalties of up to $10,000 per day, officials announced Thursday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.