Winter weather travel advisory lifted for London, Huron-Perth remains under advisory

While a winter weather travel advisory has been lifted for the London, Ont. region Tuesday afternoon, Londoners might want to keep their umbrellas handy.

According to Environment Canada, a winter weather travel advisory has been lifted for the London region, with periods of light snow or rain forecast to end near midnight, with a 60 per cent chance of drizzle expected.

There is a risk of freezing drizzle possible Tuesday evening with possible fog patches, and a temperature of 2 C by Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will continue to climb and be above seasonal on Wednesday, with cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of drizzle in the morning. Periods of rain will begin in the morning, with fog patches also dissipating. The daytime high will reach 4 C.

Weather advisory remains in effect for Huron-Perth

In Huron-Perth, a weather advisory remains in effect Tuesday afternoon.

Environment Canada warns that additional snowfall accumulations of 2 to 5 cm is possible throughout the region, with peak snowfall rates of 1 to 2 cm per hour.

The weather event will continue throughout Tuesday evening, as snow may continue to impact travel this evening before weakening or changing to freezing drizzle or drizzle later Tuesday evening or overnight.

A mixed bag of weather

In London meanwhile, Tuesday started off with substantial snowfall, before giving way to rainfall early in the afternoon.

Several school bus cancellations were also in effect for the region on Tuesday morning, with Sharp Bus Lines, Voyago, Langs, Elgie and First Student all having route cancellations due to snowfall. In Huron-Perth all rural buses were cancelled with most in-town buses still running, while in Bruce County, all buses were cancelled in Teeswater, Lucknow and Ripley.

At the peak of the advisory, London-Middlesex, Sarnia-Lambton, Huron-Perth, Elgin County and Oxford-Brant were all included.

Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast

Tuesday night: Periods of light snow or rain ending near midnight then cloudy with 60 per cent chance of drizzle. Risk of freezing drizzle this evening. Fog patches. Temperature rising to 2 C by morning.

Wednesday: Cloudy. 60 per cent chance of drizzle in the morning. Periods of rain beginning in the morning. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 4 C.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 6 C.

Friday: Cloudy. High plus 5 C.

Saturday: Cloudy. High plus 3 C.

Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High 0 C.

Monday: Cloudy. High - 2 C.

-- With files from CTV News London's Kristylee Varley