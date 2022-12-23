Winter storm hits London, Ont.: What you need to know

News -

Environment Canada says a major winter storm is moving through the London, Ont., area Friday into Saturday.

The forecaster has issued a winter storm warning and says travel will become hazardous and is not advised.

All schools are closed in the region due to the conditions.

Hazards:

Wind gusts up to 90 km/h resulting in widespread blowing snow which will reduce visibility to near zero at times. Utility outages are possible.

Snowfall amounts of five to 15 cm by Saturday morning.

Wind chill values into the minus twenties.

Flash freeze producing icy and slippery surfaces.

Timing:

Strong winds and widespread blowing snow developing this morning and continuing into early Saturday morning.

Snow will taper to flurries Saturday morning.

Very cold wind chill values will develop this morning and persist into the weekend.

Flash freeze possible this morning.

Temperatures are expected to plummet Friday morning leading to a potential flash freeze. Rapidly falling temperatures will be accompanied by snow and very strong winds which will result in widespread blowing snow.

Travel

Environment Canada says consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight. For information on emergency plans and kits go to http://www.getprepared.gc.ca.

City initiates extreme temperature protocol

The city is opening up spaces for people to warm up Friday, as part of its extreme temperature protocol.

At times, it is expected to feel like -25 C with the wind chill. Therefore, the city is opening warming centres at multiple arenas Friday, plus public library branches Friday and Saturday.

Stronach Arena (1221 Sanford Street) from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Medway Arena (119 Sherwood Forest Square) 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Earl Nichols Arena (799 Homeview Road) 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Public library branches will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, as well as 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.