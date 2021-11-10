Will appointment of Ward 6 councillor reflect internal city hall politics or wishes of constituents?

London, Ont. -

City council risks entering a political minefield choosing a new Ward 6 councillor from a list of 21 applicants.

The list includes a cross section of Londoners including former politicians, members of municipal boards, and community-minded residents.

“Trying to fill a vacancy like this raises all sorts of questions about legitimacy,” explains Fanshawe College political scientist Matt Farrell. “We’re going to have some councillors who were elected, one appointed, and now one through this selection process.”

Council is poised to make its choice on Monday, leaving residents of Ward 6 only days to express their preferences.

“People are potentially left out of that process altogether,” warns Farrell.

“I think they should discuss it with the people,” Anurag Bhattacharjee told CTV News while walking through his Cherryhill neighbourhood.

“For me, I have to see more than I have now,” said Ward 6 resident John Aoyor.

Of the 21 applications, nine indicated a desire to run in next fall’s municipal election, eight will not run, and four were unsure.

An important factor in the decision will be diversity.

City hall strives to have local government reflect the diversity found in London, however, the candidates have not been asked if their appointment would enhance the diversity of council.

Applicants were only asked for their qualifications, why they want to be the Ward 6 Councillor, and whether they intend to run in next fall’s municipal election.

“It is a very limited bit of information that people have been asked for, so you wonder what is going to be considered,” adds Farrell.

The ward includes Old North, Western University, and Cherryhill, but candidates can live outside those neighborhoods.

Last month, Phil Squire vacated the Ward 6 seat on council in order to accept an appointment to a provincial board.

Council members will choose from the list of applicants at a special committee meeting on Nov. 15.

The applicants are: