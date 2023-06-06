'Widespread smoke' prompts special air quality statement
As wildfires continue to burn in Northern Ontario and Quebec, a special air quality statement has been issued for London and neighbouring counties.
According to CTV News London meteorologist Julie Atchison, low pressure from the east coast and high prressure in Northern Ontario are bringing smoke into our region.
"It's creating a funnel of smoke from the forest fires that's moving right into southern Ontario. There is a thick haze over the Toronto area and air quality levels towards Kingston and Belleville were poor," said Atchison.
Residents are advised that wildfire smoke may cause negative health effects, and people with lung or heart disease, pregnant people, older adults, children and people who work outdoors are advised to take extra caution.
When it comes to precipitation, Athison said it's a slight chance but it's on the way.
"The next opportunity for showers will come our way late Saturday into Sunday, although the probability is low, that's the next chance for rain."
Here is a look at London’s upcoming forecast
Wednesday: Widespread smoke. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 22. UV index 7 or high.
Wednesay Night: Widespread smoke. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 8.
Thursday: Widespread smoke. High 22. UV index 7 or high.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 21 C.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High of 21 C.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High of 20 C.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 22 C.
