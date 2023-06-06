'Widespread smoke' prompts special air quality statement

Canadian forest fire centre responds to unprecedented wildfire season

With 415 active wildfires across the country as of Tuesday afternoon, and 238 were considered out of control, it has meant long hours for people working at the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre trying to figure out where firefighters and equipment are needed most at any given time.

5 things to know for Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Special Rapporteur David Johnston will launch foreign interference hearings in July, travellers from 13 more countries are now eligible to visit Canada without a visa, and rent across Canada climbs.

