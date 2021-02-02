LONDON, ONT. -- It is official. 'Willie' didn’t see his shadow and therefore predicts that spring will arrive early this year.

Willie’s prediction was done in a unique way for the 65th anniversary of the annual tradition due to COVID-19.

A video featuring Willie's history was supplied to local media and included Mayor Janice Jackson revealing the official prediction.

In the video, Willie’s place is taken by a hat for comedic effect, but Jackson tells us that Willie did not see his shadow and so it will be an early spring.

The annual in-person festivities did not take place this year, but the Town of South Bruce encouraged the public to tune in online for the 65th annual prediction.

The video included messages from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

A video of his prediction was provided to media Tuesday morning, and is included on this page.

Last year there was some confusion around Willie’s prediction when Jackson misinterpreted his forecast and declared six more weeks of winter.