Who is running in the 2022 municipal election in London

London and area voters will head to the polls on Monday, Oct. 24 to elect the next round of municipal mayors, councillors and school board trustees.

The upcoming election will be to choose local leaders for a term of office starting Nov. 15 to Nov. 14, 2026.

A full list of election information including where to vote and how to make sure you're registered is available on the city's website.

MAYOR

Brandon Ellis

Daniel Jeffery

Don Lenart

Robert Norman Miles

Josh Morgan

Carlos Murray

Johanne Nichols

Sean O’Connell

Khalil Ramal

Sandie Thomas

WARD 1

Ryan Cadden

Janette Cameron

Ken Fischer

Oberon Goodden

Hadleigh McAlister

Julie Reynolds

Kenneth Edward Saunders

Michael van Holst

Shirley Wilton

WARD 2

Sean Lewis

Mike Yohnicki

WARD 3

Peter Cuddy

Prabh Gill

Ainsley Graham

Saifullah Qasimi

Bob Wright

WARD 4

Raymond Daamen

Jarad Fisher

Colleen Murphy

Sylvia Nagy

Matt Nicolaidis

Stephen Orser

Susan Stevenson

WARD 5

Connor Pierotti

Jerry Pribil

WARD 6

Mariam Hamou

Sam Trosow

Becky Willliamson

WARD 7

Tommy Caldwell

Sharon Deebrah

Corrine Rahman

Evan Wee

WARD 8

Sarvarinder Singh Dohil

Steve Lehman

Colleen McCauley

Patrick O’Connor

WARD 9

Anna Hopkins

Mario Jozic

Baqar Khan

Jacob Novick

Veronica Warner

WARD 10

Claire Grant

John Kuypers

Kevin May

Michael McMullen

Paul Van Meerbergen

WARD 11

Paul-Michael Anderson

Cole Fobert

Skylar Franke

Jeremy McCall

Christine Oliver

WARD 12

David Godwin

Alexander Main

Elizabeth Peloza

WARD 13

David Ferreira

John Fyfe-Millar

Alexandria Hames

Davie Millie

WARD 14