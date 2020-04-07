LONDON, ONT. -- Holy Week for both Christians and people of the Jewish faith is a whole lot different this year, as families get used to celebrating and observing at home.

Passover is one of the most important holidays on the Jewish calendar, beginning with Seder, held Wednesday evening.

Rabbi Eliezer Gurkow at Congregation Beth Tefliah recommends celebrating in the hours before sundown on Wednesday.

”A lot of us are going to use technology like Zoom to connect with others in their homes, with children and grandchildren, siblings and friends and neighbours. In the Orthodox community we don’t make use of electronics or technology during the festival or during the Sabbath, and so we’re encouraging our congregants, Jews in the city, to make use of the hours before the festival begins.“

The Rabbi says young people in the community can help the elderly by delivering groceries, medicines and Seder kits.

Churches are also closed during this holy time.

Religious leaders say that doesn’t matter, because the overall goal is to celebrate together, but doing so apart in order to comply with physical distancing guidelines. And that’s something that can be practiced regardless of one's faith.

Within the London Catholic Diocese masses are being streamed online from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday. Bishop Ronald Fabbro says it has been tough for some parishioners.

“Some of them are anxious and fearful and they ask, 'What would Jesus do?' Well Jesus would tell us to stay at home, and if we work together as a society we can overcome this virus, but we’ve got to take care of each other now.”

Fabbro recommends reaching out with a phone call to those who may not have internet access.