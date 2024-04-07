What will London, Ont.’s forecast be like for Monday’s solar eclipse? Here’s what Environment Canada says

When it comes to a total solar eclipse, nothing is more paramount to the experience than weather, as overcast skies or rain can obscure the view of the sun.

With Monday’s total solar eclipse only a day away, here’s what the Forest City can expect weather-wise according to Environment Canada.

At the time of publication, Monday will start off with cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning and early in the afternoon, followed by a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon, and a high of 16 C.

If outside for long periods of time on Monday consider wearing sunscreen or some other kind of sun protection, as the UV index is forecast to reach a high of four, or moderate.

The partial eclipse will begin in London on Monday, April 8 at 2:01 p.m., peaking at 3:17 p.m., and ending at 4:29 p.m.

The Forest City sits just on the edge and will only see a partial solar eclipse. To experience full totality, eclipse chasers need to head south towards Elgin County and Lake Erie, where the duration of totality will last for one to two minutes.