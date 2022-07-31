What’s open and what’s closed this Civic Holiday Monday in London, Ont.
If you’re looking for something fun to do over the holiday long weekend or you have to run some errands, here is an overview of what’s open and what’s closed this Civic Holiday Monday in London, Ont.
OPEN:
- London Transit operating on holiday schedule
- Carlington Heights Assessment Centre — 9:20 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- CF Masonville Mall — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Westmount Shopping Centre — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- White Oaks Mall — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Beer Store (414 Wharncliffe Road South location is drive-thru only)
- Most LCBO locations (operating at reduced hours)
- Most restaurants
- Fast food locations
- Most grocery stores (hours of operation may vary)
- Rexall — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Shoppers Drug Mart (hours of operation vary depending on store location)
- Ribfest in Victoria Park — 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- East Park
CLOSED:
- Middlesex-London Health Unit offices and phone lines
- Western Fair District Agriplex vaccination clinic
- Caradoc Community Centre vaccination clinic
- Banks
- Government offices
- London Public Library
- Select LCBO locations (71 York Street and 1820 Adelaide Street North)
- Covent Garden Market
- No garbage collection
- Mail collection and Canada Post offices (post offices operated by a private sector store may be open if the host store itself is opened)
