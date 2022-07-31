If you’re looking for something fun to do over the holiday long weekend or you have to run some errands, here is an overview of what’s open and what’s closed this Civic Holiday Monday in London, Ont.

OPEN:

London Transit operating on holiday schedule

Carlington Heights Assessment Centre — 9:20 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

CF Masonville Mall — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Westmount Shopping Centre — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

White Oaks Mall — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Beer Store (414 Wharncliffe Road South location is drive-thru only)

Most LCBO locations (operating at reduced hours)

Most restaurants

Fast food locations

Most grocery stores (hours of operation may vary)

Rexall — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart (hours of operation vary depending on store location)

Ribfest in Victoria Park — 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

East Park

CLOSED: