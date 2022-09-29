What's open and closed on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in London, Ont.

The second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is on Friday, Sept. 30.

The day, which coincides with Orange Shirt Day, is meant to bring awareness to the horrific legacy of Canada’s residential school system, and to honour survivors.

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is a statutory holiday for federal workers and for employees of federally regulated industries, but is not considered a statutory holiday in Ontario.

A spokesperson for Minister of Indigenous Affairs Greg Rickford says the day is a time for schools, workplaces and communities to honour those affected by the legacy of residential school policies, and is similar to how Remembrance Day is observed across the province.

“This day is so important, and we hope it can be that really good step towards Reconcilation,” adds Elyssa Rose of Atlohsa Family Healing Services.

CTVNewsLondon.ca takes a look at what is opened and what is closed in London on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

OPEN

Schools

EnviroDepots and city landfill

LCBO (most stores operating from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

The Beer Store (opeating on normal hours.)

Grocery stores (operating on normal hours)

Local shopping malls (operating on normal hours)

London Transit (operating on normal hours)

CLOSED

Canada Post offices and mail delivery

Banks

MLHU offices and phone lines

Caradoc Community Centre vaccination clinic

All City of London offices, including city hall

Garbage and recycling pickup (Zone C properties will have their scheduled pick-up on Oct. 3)

City of London community centres and aquatic facilities

Storybook Gardens

All London Public Library branches

— With files from CTVNews.ca and The Canadian Press