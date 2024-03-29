What’s open and closed in London, Ont. this Easter long weekend

From Easter egg hunts to family dinners, Londoners are getting ready for the long weekend. But whether you need to run last minute errands or are looking for fun things to do, it can be hard to know what businesses and city services are operating.

Here’s a look at what’s open and closed in the Forest City this Easter long weekend.

Good Friday — March 29

CLOSED

All LCBO locations

All Beer Store locations

Masonville Place

White Oaks Mall

Westmount Shopping Centre

Curbside garbage, recycling and green bin collection

City of London Envirodepots

All London Public Library branches

London Police Service Collision Reporting Centre

London Police Reporting Centre

Most grocery stores (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)

Most pharmacies (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)

Canada Post mail collection and delivery (hours of offices located inside private sector stores may vary; call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)

Government offices, including London City Hall

Banks

OPEN

Free recreational activities put on by the City of London, including swimming, public skating, Zumba, badminton, family open gym, slime, arts and crafts, and more. Full details can be found on the city’s website

London Transit (operating on a holiday schedule)

The Factory

Easter egg hunt at Storybook Gardens (preregistration is required)

London Children’s Museum

Easter brunch at Boler Mountain

Restaurants, bars and craft breweries (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)

Movie theatres

Saturday — March 30

CLOSED

Canada Post mail collection and delivery (hours of offices located inside private sector stores may vary; call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)

Government offices, including London City Hall

OPEN

All LCBO locations

All Beer Store locations

Masonville Place

White Oaks Mall

Westmount Shopping Centre

London Transit (operating on a Saturday schedule)

All London Public Library branches

City of London Envirodepots

London Police Service Collision Reporting Centre

London Police Reporting Centre

The Factory

Easter egg hunt at Storybook Gardens (preregistration is required)

Grocery stores

Pharmacies

Some banks (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)

Restaurants, bars and craft breweries (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)

Movie theatres

Easter Sunday — March 31

CLOSED

All LCBO locations

All Beer Store locations

Masonville Place

White Oaks Mall

Westmount Shopping Centre

All London Public Library branches

Most grocery stores (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)

Most pharmacies (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)

Banks

OPEN

London Transit (operating on a Sunday schedule)

The Factory

Easter egg hunt at Storybook Gardens (preregistration is required)

City of London Envirodepots

London Police Service Collision Reporting Centre

London Police Reporting Centre

Restaurants, bars and craft breweries (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)

Movie theatres

Easter Monday — April 1

OPEN

Most LCBO locations (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)

All Beer Store locations

Masonville Place

White Oaks Mall

Westmount Shopping Centre

London Transit (operating on a regular weekday schedule)

Curbside garbage, recycling and green bin collection

City of London Envirodepots

The Factory

Easter egg hunt at Storybook Gardens (preregistration is required)

London Children’s Museum

Grocery stores

Pharmacies

Restaurants, bars and craft breweries (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)

Some banks (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)

CLOSED