What’s open and closed in London, Ont. this Easter long weekend
From Easter egg hunts to family dinners, Londoners are getting ready for the long weekend. But whether you need to run last minute errands or are looking for fun things to do, it can be hard to know what businesses and city services are operating.
Here’s a look at what’s open and closed in the Forest City this Easter long weekend.
Good Friday — March 29
CLOSED
- All LCBO locations
- All Beer Store locations
- Masonville Place
- White Oaks Mall
- Westmount Shopping Centre
- Curbside garbage, recycling and green bin collection
- City of London Envirodepots
- All London Public Library branches
- London Police Service Collision Reporting Centre
- London Police Reporting Centre
- Most grocery stores (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)
- Most pharmacies (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)
- Canada Post mail collection and delivery (hours of offices located inside private sector stores may vary; call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)
- Government offices, including London City Hall
- Banks
OPEN
- Free recreational activities put on by the City of London, including swimming, public skating, Zumba, badminton, family open gym, slime, arts and crafts, and more. Full details can be found on the city’s website
- London Transit (operating on a holiday schedule)
- The Factory
- Easter egg hunt at Storybook Gardens (preregistration is required)
- London Children’s Museum
- Easter brunch at Boler Mountain
- Restaurants, bars and craft breweries (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)
- Movie theatres
Saturday — March 30
CLOSED
- Canada Post mail collection and delivery (hours of offices located inside private sector stores may vary; call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)
- Government offices, including London City Hall
OPEN
- All LCBO locations
- All Beer Store locations
- Masonville Place
- White Oaks Mall
- Westmount Shopping Centre
- London Transit (operating on a Saturday schedule)
- All London Public Library branches
- City of London Envirodepots
- London Police Service Collision Reporting Centre
- London Police Reporting Centre
- The Factory
- Easter egg hunt at Storybook Gardens (preregistration is required)
- Grocery stores
- Pharmacies
- Some banks (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)
- Restaurants, bars and craft breweries (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)
- Movie theatres
Easter Sunday — March 31
CLOSED
- All LCBO locations
- All Beer Store locations
- Masonville Place
- White Oaks Mall
- Westmount Shopping Centre
- All London Public Library branches
- Most grocery stores (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)
- Most pharmacies (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)
- Banks
OPEN
- London Transit (operating on a Sunday schedule)
- The Factory
- Easter egg hunt at Storybook Gardens (preregistration is required)
- City of London Envirodepots
- London Police Service Collision Reporting Centre
- London Police Reporting Centre
- Restaurants, bars and craft breweries (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)
- Movie theatres
Easter Monday — April 1
OPEN
- Most LCBO locations (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)
- All Beer Store locations
- Masonville Place
- White Oaks Mall
- Westmount Shopping Centre
- London Transit (operating on a regular weekday schedule)
- Curbside garbage, recycling and green bin collection
- City of London Envirodepots
- The Factory
- Easter egg hunt at Storybook Gardens (preregistration is required)
- London Children’s Museum
- Grocery stores
- Pharmacies
- Restaurants, bars and craft breweries (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)
- Some banks (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)
CLOSED
- All London Public Library branches
- Canada Post mail collection and delivery (hours of offices located inside private sector stores may vary; call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)
- Government offices, including London City Hall
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CRA no longer requiring 'bare trust' reporting in 2023 tax return
The Canada Revenue Agency announced Thursday it will not require 'bare trust' reporting from Canadians that it introduced for the 2024 tax season, just four days before the April 2 deadline.
He didn't trust police but sought their help anyway. Two days later, he was dead
Jameek Lowery was among more than 330 Black people who died after police stopped them with tactics that aren’t supposed to be deadly, like physical restraint and use of stun guns, The Associated Press found.
Fluid in eye cells can 'boil' if you watch the eclipse without protection: expert
Millions of people in parts of Eastern and Atlantic Canada will be able to see the rare solar eclipse happening on April 8. But they should only look up if they have proper eye protection, experts say.
NEW More unauthorized products for skin, sexual enhancement, recalled: Here are the recalls of this week
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including torches, beef biltong and unauthorized products related to skin care and sexual enhancement.
Where is the worst place for allergy sufferers in Canada?
The spring allergy season has started early in many parts of Canada, with high levels of pollen in some cities already. Experts weigh in on which areas have it worse so far this season.
Do these exercises for core strength if you can't stomach doing planks
Planks are one of the most effective exercises for strengthening your midsection, as they target all of your major core muscles: the transverse abdominis, rectus abdominis, external obliques and internal obliques. Yet despite the popularity of various 10-minute plank challenges, planking is actually one of the most dreaded core exercises, according to many fitness experts.
Grandparent scam: London, Ont., senior beats fraudsters not once, but twice
It was a typical Tuesday for Mabel Beharrell, 84, until she got the call that would turn her world upside down. Her teenaged grandson was in trouble and needed her help.
Angst and calls for resting places as Surrey, B.C., pet cemetery development continues
A single headstone is all that remains of dozens of markers for long-buried pets in a subdivision in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood, where a half-acre parcel bears a large sign announcing the proposed construction of new homes.
Polar ice is melting and changing Earth's rotation. It's messing with time itself
One day in the next couple of years, everyone in the world will lose a second of their time. Exactly when that will happen is being influenced by humans, according to a new study, as melting polar ice alters the Earth’s rotation and changes time itself.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.