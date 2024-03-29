What’s open and closed in London, Ont. this Easter long weekend

LONDON
    From Easter egg hunts to family dinners, Londoners are getting ready for the long weekend. But whether you need to run last minute errands or are looking for fun things to do, it can be hard to know what businesses and city services are operating.

    Here’s a look at what’s open and closed in the Forest City this Easter long weekend.

     

    Good Friday — March 29 

    CLOSED

    • All LCBO locations
    • All Beer Store locations
    • Masonville Place
    • White Oaks Mall
    • Westmount Shopping Centre
    • Curbside garbage, recycling and green bin collection
    • City of London Envirodepots
    • All London Public Library branches
    • London Police Service Collision Reporting Centre
    • London Police Reporting Centre
    • Most grocery stores (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)
    • Most pharmacies (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)
    • Canada Post mail collection and delivery (hours of offices located inside private sector stores may vary; call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)
    • Government offices, including London City Hall
    • Banks

     

    OPEN

    • Free recreational activities put on by the City of London, including swimming, public skating, Zumba, badminton, family open gym, slime, arts and crafts, and more. Full details can be found on the city’s website
    • London Transit (operating on a holiday schedule)
    • The Factory
    • Easter egg hunt at Storybook Gardens (preregistration is required)
    • London Children’s Museum
    • Easter brunch at Boler Mountain
    • Restaurants, bars and craft breweries (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)
    • Movie theatres

     

    Saturday — March 30 

    CLOSED

    • Canada Post mail collection and delivery (hours of offices located inside private sector stores may vary; call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)
    • Government offices, including London City Hall

     

    OPEN

    • All LCBO locations
    • All Beer Store locations
    • Masonville Place
    • White Oaks Mall
    • Westmount Shopping Centre
    • London Transit (operating on a Saturday schedule)
    • All London Public Library branches
    • City of London Envirodepots
    • London Police Service Collision Reporting Centre
    • London Police Reporting Centre
    • The Factory
    • Easter egg hunt at Storybook Gardens (preregistration is required)
    • Grocery stores
    • Pharmacies
    • Some banks (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)
    • Restaurants, bars and craft breweries (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)
    • Movie theatres

     

    Easter Sunday — March 31 

    CLOSED

    • All LCBO locations
    • All Beer Store locations
    • Masonville Place
    • White Oaks Mall
    • Westmount Shopping Centre
    • All London Public Library branches
    • Most grocery stores (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)
    • Most pharmacies (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)
    • Banks

     

    OPEN

    • London Transit (operating on a Sunday schedule)
    • The Factory
    • Easter egg hunt at Storybook Gardens (preregistration is required)
    • City of London Envirodepots
    • London Police Service Collision Reporting Centre
    • London Police Reporting Centre
    • Restaurants, bars and craft breweries (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)
    • Movie theatres

     

    Easter Monday — April 1

    OPEN

    • Most LCBO locations (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)
    • All Beer Store locations
    • Masonville Place
    • White Oaks Mall
    • Westmount Shopping Centre
    • London Transit (operating on a regular weekday schedule)
    • Curbside garbage, recycling and green bin collection
    • City of London Envirodepots
    • The Factory
    • Easter egg hunt at Storybook Gardens (preregistration is required)
    • London Children’s Museum
    • Grocery stores
    • Pharmacies
    • Restaurants, bars and craft breweries (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)
    • Some banks (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)

     

    CLOSED

    • All London Public Library branches
    • Canada Post mail collection and delivery (hours of offices located inside private sector stores may vary; call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)
    • Government offices, including London City Hall 

