What does the medical community have to say about Western University’s approach to COVID-19?

With the fall semester set to kick off at Western University in a manner of weeks, its decision to maintain mask and COVID-19 vaccination mandates for at least five weeks has become the talk of the province.

On Monday, London, Ont.’s Western University announced that it is requiring students, staff and faculty to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and to have received at least one booster dose, and to be masked inside instructional spaces for the fall 2022 semester.

A controversial decision among students and the general public, Western stands by its decision.

“We found that pivoting back and forth is what students and faculty and staff found the most stressful, and preserving and protecting that in-person learning experience without interruption is really what matters to us,” Florentine Strzelcyk, provost and vice-president (academic), said in an interview with CTV News London on Monday.

Western’s stance is also echoed by the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU).

Speaking to CTV News London on Tuesday, MLHU medical officer of Health Dr. Alex Summers said it provided the necessary advice to Western — and other post-secondary institutions — to make their own decisions when it comes to COVID-19.

Dr. Alex Summers speaks about the Omicron variant during a MLHU COVID-19 briefing on Nov. 29, 2021. (Source: MLHU)

“We give recommendations around masking, we give recommendations around vaccination, we give recommendations around lots of things, and then these institutions have to make decisions around how to implement those recommendations relative to their contexts,” said Summers.

In a complete 180 degree turn, Fanshawe College announced earlier this month that it is not requiring vaccine or mask mandates for its students and staff this fall.

For Dr. Isaac Bogoch, infectious disease expert from the University of Toronto, greater consistency in COVID-19 messaging is paramount.

“Whenever we talk about masks or vaccines, these end up unfortunately being controversial discussions, but I think if we had more data driven discussions, I think it would be a lot more helpful,” he said during a recent interview with CTV News Toronto.

Back in London, Summers believes that any decision made by an institution or organization is bound to be met with criticism, and ultimately, they must focus on making the choice that best suits their needs.

“Every single one of us can make an individual decision to get vaccinated [and] wear masks stay at home, those types of things,” said Summers. “The decisions are less simple when applied to a group.”

Western has said it will re-evaluate its decision after the Thanksgiving Break, and alter course if needed. The school is also giving returning students time to become compliant with the mandates.

— With files from CTV News London’s Marek Sutherland and Ashley Hyshka