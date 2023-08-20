Western University to construct two new residence buildings

In an effort to provide more “safe and affordable living options,” Western University recently announced plans to construct two new residence buildings capable of housing 1,000 students.

According to Western University, two new residence buildings currently under development will house 1,000 undergraduate and graduate students on campus.

The undergraduate residence will be located on University Drive, next to Elgin Hall, and will house between 600 and 800 students. The style of the residence will be hybrid, with two bedrooms sharing a private washroom.

An apartment building set to house 300 upper-year and graduate students, and some international students, will be built on Platt’s Lane. The building will focus on “independent living” and will be comprised of studio apartments, one-bedroom units and two-bedroom units.

“Western operates the largest student housing system in the province and second largest in the country,” said Chris Alleyne, associate vice-president of housing and ancillary services. “We know how important on-campus housing is for our students and we pride ourselves on the positive and supportive environment within our residences.”

Over the spring and summer months Western held student workshops to develop the design of the suite layouts and to prioritize building amenities.

The residence is expected to include a large dining hall, floor lounges, study nooks and common spaces.

According to Western, students emphasized wellness and a connection to nature as top priorities during the consultation phase. Proposed features of the new University Drive residence include a fitness facility, outdoor gathering spaces, and the use of natural light and finishes.

The undergraduate residence on University Drive will be located just inside the university’s main entrance off of Richmond Street.

"We recognize this is the front door to the university in many ways,” said Alleyne. “The building design needs to reflect the values of the institution and welcome the community to campus.”

Designs for the buildings is set to go to Western’s board of governors in the fall for final approval, with construction set to break ground in spring 2024.

The university is considering phased openings starting in September 2025 to accommodate students as soon as possible, with the residences expected to be fully operational by September 2026.