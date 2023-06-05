Western University mini satellite launched into space Monday
A satellite built by London, Ont.'s Western University has been successfully launched into space.
The micro CubeSat was on board a SpaceX Falcon rocket which left the pad at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida shortly before noon on Monday.
The rocket will link with the International Space Station (ISS).
If the CubeSat survived the launch intact, it will be jettisoned into lower Earth orbit from the ISS within 30 days.
It is the first mini satellite built by 80 students under the leadership of their faculty at Western Space.
Six members of the team were in Florida for the launch. One team member, Hira Nadeem, shared her excitement with CTV News London in an online interview.
A team of Western University students who helped built a micro satellite are seen after its launch aboard at Space-X rocket at Florida's Kennedy Space Center in this capture from an online interview. (CTV London)
“So overcome with emotion. ‘There it goes!’ I said. I started crying. It was incredible,” she said.
Another team member, Kasia Wisniewski shared, “Just to see the thing that we worked on for so long and so hard go to space. I still couldn’t believe it was happening.”
The CubeSat’s primary purpose is education, said Sarah Gallagher. She is the director of the Institute for Earth & Space at Western.
“That was part of the vision of the program to get lots of hands in to experience a space mission,” she said from her faculty office in London.
Gallagher said the small stature of the CubeSat — which is as big as a Rubik's cube — meets multiple mission objectives, including size and weight restrictions.
Western University students Wen Bo, Alexis Pascal and Stephen Amey prepare Ukpik-1 for integration with Western engineering professor and principal investigator Jayshri Sabarinathan. (Source: Western University)
“And when you have a small satellite, they’re literally about this big, then you know it takes a lot less time to go from start to finish,” she said.
Western has been awarded the opportunity to build a second CubeSat. It will assist in determining bird migration patterns.
The first satellite will be used to send back data and images for the students to research. It will feature new 360-degree cameras.
“We’ll see what these brand new hemispherical cameras can do from space. They’ve never been in space before and to just see how they behave and what they can do for us,” stated Steffen Shaigec, the team’s science lead.
Ukpik-1, built by a team at London, Ont.'s Western University, being prepared for launch ahead of its June 2023 launch to the International Space Station. (Source: Western University)Construction of the CubeSat took several years.
Gallagher said the biggest challenge was ensuring it would survive the voyage into space.
“You have to build things that are small, light, robust. I mean you can’t fix them once they’re in space,” Gallagher said.
Monday’s launch had been scheduled for Saturday but was scrubbed twice.
The students’ lead faculty member, Professor Jayshri Sabarinathan, was with them but had to fly back to London just before Monday’s launch.
Sarah Gallagher is the director of the Institute for Earth & Space at London, Ont.'s Western University. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prison service to review decision to transfer killer Bernardo to medium security
The federal prison service says it will have a second look at its decision to move convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security facility as political leaders of all stripes react to the news with shock and outrage.
Poor air quality, evacuations in multiple provinces due to wildfires
Wildfire smoke prompted warnings about poor air quality for many regions across the country, stretching from northern Alberta to the Atlantic.
Poilievre threatens to filibuster budget bill if Liberals don't meet demands
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to use procedural tools to delay passage of the federal budget in the House of Commons if the Liberals don't meet his demands.
Premiers need to keep talking about the health-care crisis: medical associations
The Canadian Medical Association and 14 other organizations representing health workers are urging premiers to keep health care at the top of the agenda at their next meeting in July.
'It was tough': World War II veterans return to Utah Beach to mark D-Day's 79th anniversary
World War II veterans shared vivid memories of D-Day and the fighting as dozens returned to Normandy beaches and key battle sites to mark the 79th anniversary of the decisive assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control.
Canadians spending 30 per cent more on travel compared to pre-pandemic levels
Canadians are continuing to spend more money on travel as the industry rebounds slowly from pandemic disruptions, according to a recent report — but many are opting for closer destinations, with travel to the U.S. on the rise.
Kiefer Sutherland’s whiskey brand raises more than $100,000 for N.S. wildfire relief efforts
A whiskey brand co-founded by actor Kiefer Sutherland says it has raised more than $100,000 for relief efforts related to the ongoing Nova Scotia wildfires.
Princess Eugenie gives birth to 2nd son
Princess Eugenie has given birth to a baby boy, Buckingham Palace announced Monday.
EXCLUSIVE | Pride events in Canada facing higher security costs, feds offer $1.5M
The federal government will be providing $1.5 million to Pride organizations across the country for increased security measures at parades and other events this year, CTV News has learned.
Kitchener
-
Fatal fire under investigation in Waterloo
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a fatal fire in Waterloo.
-
Police warn people with this model of car to take extra precautions
It comes amid what police say is a growing number of thefts targeting the model.
-
Air quality statement issued in Waterloo region amid wildfires in Ontario, Quebec
Environment Canada says several groups of people across southwestern Ontario are at a higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke.
Windsor
-
'The bullets in that car hit their targets' Windsor murder trial nears completion after more than three months
WARNING Graphic content: Closing arguments were completed Monday in the months-long trial of three men from the Kitchener area accused in the murder of a Windsor woman.
-
Third arrest made in downtown beating: WPS
Windsor police have arrested a third suspect in connection to a violent assault downtown last week after he turned himself into police.
-
Gucci glasses among items stolen in theft from vehicle
Windsor police are looking for the public’s help to identify a male suspect wanted in connection to a theft from a vehicle in West Windsor.
Barrie
-
One person charged in Collingwood homicide
One person has been charged with second-degree murder after a 33-year-old man was killed in Collingwood on Friday.
-
Motorcycle driver left in ditch for hours after crashing into sign near Elmvale
A motorcycle driver is in serious condition after an early Monday morning crash in Phelpston.
-
2-vehicle crash on Highway 400 sends five to hospital
Five people were sent to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Georgian Bay Township just after 9 p.m. on Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
Evacuation notice issued for residents as forest fire burns near Calabogie, Ont.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says the fire in the Centennial Lake area was reported just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
-
Here's what Nova Scotia's wildfires look like from outer space
Photos released by NASA taken from International Space Station show the immense scale of the wildfires in Nova Scotia, with billowing smoke engulfing the landscape.
-
Prison service to review decision to transfer killer Bernardo to medium security
The federal prison service says it will have a second look at its decision to move convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security facility as political leaders of all stripes react to the news with shock and outrage.
Ottawa
-
Evacuation notice issued for residents as forest fire burns near Calabogie, Ont.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says the fire in the Centennial Lake area was reported just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
-
AIR QUALITY STATEMENT
AIR QUALITY STATEMENT | Hazy conditions in Ottawa as wildfire smoke blows across the capital
Environment Canada is warning hazy conditions will become widespread smoke near noon Monday due to wildfires.
-
Prison service to review decision to transfer killer Bernardo to medium security
The federal prison service says it will have a second look at its decision to move convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security facility as political leaders of all stripes react to the news with shock and outrage.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Correctional Service of Canada releases statement on Paul Bernardo's transfer to medium-security prison
The Correctional Service of Canada has released a statement about serial killer Paul Bernardo's transfer to a medium-security prison.
-
What new freedoms could Paul Bernardo get in a medium-security prison?
Paul Bernardo’s transfer to a medium-security facility has led to questions surrounding whether the move will mean new freedoms for the serial killer.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto high school under lockdown due to 'unknown trouble'
A high school in Scarborough has been placed in lockdown due to 'unknown trouble,' police say.
Montreal
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Montreal organized crime figure Francesco Del Balso killed in daylight shooting
A 53-year-old man was shot and killed in the Montreal suburb of Dorval on Monday afternoon.
-
OBITUARY
OBITUARY | Editor of Montreal's only newspaper for Black community, Egbert Gaye, has died at 67
Community Contact newspaper managing editor Egbert Gaye has died. He was 67 years old. He founded the newspaper 31 years ago to serve Montreal's English-speaking Black and Caribbean populations.
-
Number of Quebec wildfires rises to 164, at least 114 are out of control
The number of forest fires continues to rise in Quebec, while evacuation orders are being maintained for several areas of Sept-Îles, on the North Shore. Minister of Employment and Minister responsible for the North Shore region Kateri Champagne Jourdain said on Monday morning that 164 forest fires were currently burning across Quebec, compared with 156 the previous day.
Atlantic
-
Uncertainty remains for Halifax-area evacuees as wildfire 100 per cent contained
A wildfire that tore through homes and businesses in the Halifax area is 100 per cent contained, but a historic fire in southwestern Nova Scotia remains out of control.
-
Weather conditions ground aircraft covering Shelburne County wildfire
Crews fighting an out-of-control wildfire in southwestern Nova Scotia are trying to determine what impact weekend rain had on their efforts.
-
Nova Scotians' personal information stolen in global security breach: province
The Nova Scotia government says it is investigating the theft of personal information stolen through a global privacy breach to a third-party file transfer system the province was using.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg bridge construction project cost increasing
The price tag for the St. Vital Bridge project is going up.
-
Here is how much rain fell in Manitoba over the weekend
As thunderstorms touched down in Manitoba over the weekend, a number of communities were hit with more than 50 millimetres (mm) of rain.
-
Vote-counting machines could lead to faster election results in Manitoba
Elections Manitoba is expecting faster results on election night Oct. 3, and has laid out a timeline that appears to be roughly twice as fast as the drawn-out affair experienced in Alberta last week.
Calgary
-
Peace officer's vehicle struck during Newell County, Alta., traffic stop
Officials say no one was injured, but an investigation is ongoing after a peace officer's vehicle was struck "at a high rate of speed" during a traffic stop on Friday.
-
Understanding the deal: Critics skeptical of Calgary event centre agreement ahead of Monday’s public meeting
A public meeting will give Calgarians an inside look into the exact details of an agreement in principle that could land the city a new event centre, but critics are already skeptical of the cost breakdown.
-
Calgary '88 Olympic Games leader Bob Niven dead at 80
One of the men who brought the Winter Olympic Games to Calgary in 1988 has died.
Edmonton
-
Homicide unit investigating death at scene of robbery in Forest Heights
A person was killed during a robbery in Edmonton's Forest Heights neighbourhood Monday morning.
-
Edmonton teen missing after being swept away in North Saskatchewan River: police
A 14-year-old swimmer is believed to have been caught in a current and swept downstream in the North Saskatchewan River.
-
2 injured in separate amusement ride incidents in Stony Plain
Two people were hospitalized after being injured during amusement ride incidents in Stony Plain Friday night.
Vancouver
-
‘Say neigh to live horse export’: Why Jann Arden is busking in Vancouver this week
A Canadian icon is busking on the streets of Vancouver to protest live horse exports from Canada to foreign countries.
-
Speed believed to be factor in fatal collision in Abbotsford: police
A crash involving a car and motorcycle in Abbotsford Sunday night has turned fatal, according to police.
-
Uber sets launch date for Victoria, Kelowna
Ride-hailing giant Uber has finally announced its start date for two major B.C. cities.