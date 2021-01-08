LONDON, ONT. -- Alan Shepard, President and Vice Chancellor announced Friday evening that in-person classes will not resume again until February 21, following their Reading Week at Western University.

Virtual classes will begin on Monday as planned as well as some clinical learning and a small number of approved non-health related programs will take place in-person.

Students in returning to residences will be staggered even though some students have received permission to return early due to arranged travel and personal circumstances.

Research activities and access to campus will continue following the pandemic guidelines outlined in the update issued on December 22, 2020.

Students returning to campus are asked to limit their contacts, physically distance, wear a mask, download the COVID-19 Alert app, and get tested if symptomatic.