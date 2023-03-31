Western University announces $3.5M endowment for new research chair in nephrology

On Friday, Western University announced a $3.5 million endowment that will go towards a new research chair in nephrology, the subspecialty of internal medicine that focuses on kidney disease.

The new chair has been named in honour of Dr. William Clark, a renowned nephrologist and professor emeritus at the Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry. Dr. Clark was also named to the Order of Canada.

“It's very humbling,” said Dr. Clark. “My accomplishments are a result of working with very talented people.”

He has previously researched the long-term consequences of Canada’s worst E. coli contamination in Walkerton, Ont. back in 2000. During his time at Schulich, Clark focused his research on myeloma kidney disease, screening strategies for kidney disease, and the timing of initiation of dialysis.

Dr. Clark said researchers' number one priority is to prevent the progression of kidney disease and prevent the loss of kidney function.

According to the Kidney Foundation of Canada, four million Canadians are living with kidney disease, and more than 50,000 Canadians are being treated for kidney failure.

Symptoms are often silent in the early stages of kidney disease, which could lead to a significant loss in kidney function before symptoms appear.

To fund the research chair, Western matched funds raised through the London Health Sciences Foundation and The Kidney Foundation of Canada.

“The Clark Chair in Nephrology will contribute to developing better practices, policies, tools, and technology, all of which will translate into better treatments and patient care,” said Western President Alan Shepard.

The new research chair has not been chosen yet, however, they will play a key role in attracting and retaining research talent.

“Schulich Medicine’s nephrology program, in collaboration with London Health Sciences Centre, is already among the most comprehensive programs in Canada, treating thousands of patients across Ontario and on the leading edge of breakthroughs to prevent and treat kidney disease,” said Dean of Schulich Medicine & Dentistry Dr. John Yoo.

“Backed by a strong partnership, powered by permanently invested funds, this new research chair will fuel the next generation of promising treatments and therapies,” said Dr. Yoo.