Western’s student food bank expecting influx of students, amid high food prices

Next week Western University’s Food Support Centre will be opening up its food bank to students struggling with food insecurity.

The University Student’s Council (USC) food bank is expecting to see an increase in students in need of food this school year as the cost for rent and groceries continues to rise.

“USC Food Support Services has an on-campus food bank where students are able to walk in and get anything they need,” said Bianca Gouveia who oversees Food Support Services.

There is also a food hamper service that offers one student with about one week’s worth of groceries.

“To access that service, students fill out a form and this provide a confidential way to access food support for those who may feel the stigma around food insecurity,” she said.

Between 2021 and 2022 the food bank saw a more than 50 per cent increase -- that includes over 1,000 people walking in to use the service.

With help from volunteers the food bank is now stocked up and ready to open on Thursday, Sept. 7.