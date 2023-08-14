Western researchers win women’s health award

Two London, Ont. scholars, who have never met, have one shared goal: to make women's healthcare better.

Now, they have another thing in common and it's something to celebrate.

Jenna Schulz and Hoda Seens are both Western University researchers and recent winners of the Ontario Council of Universities' Women's Health Scholars Award.

Schultz is a sport physiotherapy fellow, researching return to exercise for women after giving birth.

“It would be more beneficial if there was some sort of practice guideline that all healthcare professionals could follow,” she told CTV News.

“And then women can use that information to help guide their return back to [exercising], whether it's just going for walks or whether it's running a marathon,” she added.

Seens is a PhD candidate in health promotion and conducted a study assessing the pandemic’s impact on women's mental health.

“Whether it was on anxiety and depression or unpaid work roles that women undertake and to use that as a way to connect people to mental health resources in the community," she explained.

The new awards come with a hefty cheque of $50,000 each — allowing them to expand their research.

Chris Evans at the Ontario Council of Universities on Quality Assurance said the overall goal of this awards program is to develop a network of very internationally respected scholars of women's health in Ontario, “And to use that community to develop practices, processes that will improve women's health across the province.”

The inspiration for the research? Personal experiences.

“I was told at the age of 18 that I would never play sports again. It really hit hard because it was a huge part of my life,” said Schulz.

“I felt like I was personally being affected so I thought why not and try and measure to see how other people are feeling,” added Seens.

The motivation? Enhancing women’s healthcare. Schulz said she wants to ensure that all women across their entire life span have the chance to remain active and healthy.

Seens added that she hopes women know they are not alone and that it’s okay to reach out for help when needed.