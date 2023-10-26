Western parts ways with Muslim chaplain following remarks made online

Western University has parted ways with their Muslim chaplain, who acts in a volunteer capacity to counsel and support Muslim students at Western.

A chaplain is a member of the clergy attached to a private chapel, or institution.

This comes after the university learned of comments that Sh. Aarij Anwer posted on social media that officials said do not align with Western’s “commitment to peaceful and respectful dialogue.”

Anwer will no longer serve in this volunteer position.

“In these roles, chaplains are meant to support all faith groups even while focusing on members whose particular faith they share,” the university said in a statement. "As the citizens of Israel and Gaza continue to experience violence amidst the ongoing conflict in the region, members of the Western community are in deep pain"

The statement continued, “We want to reiterate that Western steadfastly supports our Palestinian, Muslim and Jewish communities. As a university, we are committed to fostering an environment where all members of our community can feel safe, welcomed, heard, and supported.”

Anwer’s social media account has now been set to ‘private’ and CTV News has been unable to confirm what specific comments were made.

Western’s statement went on to say, “As we seek a new Muslim chaplain, we will ensure our Muslim and Palestinian community members feel our support and can share their thoughts. We will also consult with our Muslim community leaders to seek their advice.”