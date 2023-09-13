Western Fair District offers sensory-friendly event for children with special needs

On Wednesday, the Western Fair District made it possible for young children with special needs to have a comfortable and fun experience.

Organizers adjusted both the indoor and outdoor space at the district to be more sensory-friendly for children between the ages of 3-12.

“It's actually really good, I really like the horse rides and I really like the hotdogs, all the things,” said Chey, a young boy who came to the fair with his mother Caroline.

“It's been lots of fun, fewer lines, less hassle, and everyone is really friendly. It’s just awesome,” Caroline added.

The ‘Day of Dreams’ event has been running for the last 7 years, offering free lunch, rides, and entertainment for children and their families.

With less noise and smaller crowds, the space is tailored to fit each child’s needs and allows them to experience the fair at their own pace.

“It's a day that our staff get so excited about, you know, to see the smile on these children’s faces and their parents and caregivers,” said Greg Blanchard, Director of Equine Programming, The Raceway at Western Fair District.

“It's just so rewarding and it’s a day we love having every year,” he said.

“It's amazing to see the parents, their eyes watching their kids on the rides and not having to deal with the big crowds yet. And to be open early is special for them and it’s a beautiful thing,” said ‘Doo Doo’ the clown, who makes an appearance at the fair every year.

It was a special day for 500 locals who signed up, including Sandra and her 8-year-old son Ben, who has Down syndrome.

“It’s so amazing for us to be here and know that it's comfortable for us and everyone is the same as us,” Sandra said. “It’s so different and it's just, it’s amazing.”