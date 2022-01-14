Western announces gradual return to campus starting Jan. 31

Western University says it will use a 'phased in' approach to bringing students back to campus this year.

Virtual classes began this week, with some exceptions, which Western had said would last until the end of January.

The new plan will see second, third and fourth-year undergraduate, as well as graduate-level and second-entry professional programs return to in-person learning on Jan. 31 as originally planned.

All first-year undergraduate courses will remain virtual for another month, with in-person learning expected to resume on Feb. 28.

In a statement from Sarah Prichard, acting president and vice-chancellor, Western said they are also delaying the return to on-campus living.

"Based on current health guidance and the increased transmission risks associated with Omicron in congregate living environments, we will be delaying the return to residence for most students. Most of our first-year students are living in residence with shared spaces and washrooms that increase the risk of transmission and will not meet self-isolation requirements if substantial numbers of students are required to isolate."

Students living in residence will receive further information, including refunds or early arrival requests, on Jan. 18.

The school hopes this approach will be safer and help keep the campus open, while minimizing transmission and the impact on the health care system.

Western's affiliated colleges, Huron, Brescia and King's, have a separate plans and are expected to communicate directly with their communities.

School staff who can work from home are expected to continue to do so.

Meanwhile students and employees are encouraged to get booster vaccine doses before returning to campus.