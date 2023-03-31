West Lorne hoping to become 'Hockeyville'

It was an emotional community gathering in West Lorne Friday morning, as the widow of Mayor Duncan McPhail, who recently passed away, cast the first vote in the town’s bid to win the Kraft Hockeyville national contest.

“He got an email saying that West Lorne had made the final four,” Norma McPhail explained to the crowd of local dignitaries and hockey families. “So he did know, and I know he’s cheering us on. So let’s do it for Duncan, and go Comets go.”

The Kraft Hockeyville contest comes with a grand prize of $250,000 in arena upgrades and an opportunity to host a pre-season NHL game.

West Lorne Minor Hockey President Kevin Summers told CTV News, facility upgrades are long overdue.

“We’ve got a tonne of kids in our U7 program,” he explained. “Quite often we’ve got four teams trying to share two dressing rooms. We’ve only got four full-size dressing rooms,” he said.

West Lorne’s campaign is also getting some star power. In a video posted to YouTube, NHL star and former London Knight Bo Horvat said, “I had so many fond memories of playing in West Lorne and being a West Lorne Comment... it was a really special time for me, building friendships... all the public skates.... I really enjoyed those times.”

Along with West Lorne, finalists are Saint-Anselme, Que., Maple Ridge, B.C., Ste. Anne, Man.

The family of the late Duncan-McPhail speaks at West Elgin arena on March 31, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)West Lorne Mayor Bill Denning pointed out that West Lorne is the smallest of the communities in the running, but it’s something he said they’re proud of.

“West Lorne is the underdog in this competition, but just because we’re small does not mean we’re not mighty,” he said.

Voting opened Friday morning and closes at 5 p.m. on Saturday.