West London, Ont. construction will cause delays for some drivers

The first stage of a significant traffic headache for west London, Ont. commuters has begun.

Work crews were busy moving traffic lights and utility poles from the intersection of Oxford Street West and Platt’s Lane.

It is the first day of construction at the intersection, which is necessary to complete a major rebuild of Platt’s Lane, south of Oxford Street.

A police officer was seen directing traffic on Wednesday, and Oxford Street will soon be reduced to one-lane in each direction.

The city is asking driving to be patient, and consider taking alternate routes.

The lane reduction is expected to last through early October.