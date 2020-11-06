LONDON, ONT -- The City of London issued public service announcements Friday regarding a weekend closure and a two-month long lane restriction.

Starting at 6 a.m. Saturday and running until 11 p.m. on Sunday, Adelaide Street North will be closed from Central Avenue to Pall Mall Street to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

The closure is for CP Rail track realignment ahead of construction of the Adelaide Street underpass scheduled to start next year.

There will be an additional closure later in November, and the city says detours will be in effect.

Then starting Monday at 8 a.m., there will be lane restrictions on Wharncliffe Road South from Horton Street to the Thames River (just north of The Ridgeway).

The city says these lane restrictions will be in place for London Hydro to relocate a large portion of existing utilities underground in preparation for the Wharncliffe Road South Improvements project planned for 2021 and 2022.

A minimum of one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction on Wharncliffe Road South; however, traffic delays are expected. Cyclists should exercise caution when navigating the area.

The city adds, as part of this work, the Wharncliffe Road entrance to the Thames Valley Parkway (TVP) will be closed Monday at 10 a.m. for approximately five days, depending on the weather.

This closure is for London Hydro to construct new infrastructure along the west side of Wharncliffe Road at the Thames River.

Pedestrians and cyclists can follow the detour signs along Riverview Avenue to access Wharncliffe Road South.

Pedestrians will be able to access Wharncliffe Road South during this work but should expect intermittent sidewalk closures with signed detours providing navigation to the nearest crosswalk.

Access to residences and businesses will be maintained throughout construction.