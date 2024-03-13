'We needed this': Big funding boost for local Indigenous-led health care center
A small ceremony was held inside the Southwest Ontario Aboriginal Health Access Centre (SOAHAC) in Muncey, Ont. Wednesday, as much needed funding was announced.
MPP for Elgin-Middlesex-London Rob Flack announced that $613,000 in funding will go toward the Chippewa of the Thames SOAHAC and $807,000 for the Newbury location.
SOAHAC said the new boost in funding will provide primary care services to more clients across the region and expand services in Newbury to be open five days per week, making care more accessible to the community.
"We needed this because in 2010 this was just a shell,” said Martha Albert, SOAHAC board member.
SOAHAC is an access centre that provides innovative, Indigenous-informed care to First Nations, Métis and Inuit communities in southwestern Ontario.
"Access of care I think is the biggest thing. It’s hard for our clients to get here, let alone to get anywhere else, so I think being here on the reserve is good for our clients who have trouble with transportation,” said Mackenzie Taylor-Noah, a registered nurse with SOAHAC.
The primary care and dental clinic serves a number of people from the surrounding First Nations communities. SOAHAC said 68 per cent of clients need to access three or more service providers to support their needs, and on average, clients have 13 encounters with the SOAHAC team each year.
This increase in team-based primary care will allow more patients to access crucial programs and services while maintaining a high standard of care.
"This is our staff, and every funding announcement every dollar we get is going to go into them, because they are SOAHAC, and they provide the care and they make the difference in the community,” said Dave Remy, director of client care.
"I think the rates of diabetes in First Nations’ population is quite high, so we really need to get in there and do our work to prevent things as well as kind of manage things before they get out of control," added Mandy Morrison, SOAHAC’s registered dietician.
Wednesday’s announcement means there will be an increase in team based primary care that will allow more patients to access crucial programs and services.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
New details surface about family members killed in shooting in Toronto's Regent Park
New details are coming to light about the family at the centre of a daylight shooting in Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon.
Alberta introduces bill to create new police force but says it won't replace RCMP
The Alberta government has introduced legislation to elevate its sheriff service department into a new stand-alone police force.
U.S. cinnamon recalls: What Canadians need to know
Ground cinnamon is being recalled in the U.S. after elevated levels of lead were found in some products. In Canada, officials say they're monitoring the investigation.
'A very serious crisis': Canada's wild pig population poses threat to neighbouring U.S. states
Invasive wild boars that have been roaming the prairies for decades are now at risk of jumping the border.
'My job is not to be popular': Trudeau defends carbon pricing increase amid cross-Canada resistance
As Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre puts the prime minister on notice that his party plans to force 'multiple votes' on the planned April 1 carbon tax increase, Justin Trudeau is standing by his policy, calling those opposed 'short-term thinker politicians.'
Texas man who lived seven decades in iron lung dies at age 78
A Texas man who spent most of his 78 years using an iron lung chamber and built a large following on social media, recounting his life from contracting polio in the 1940s to earning a law degree, has died.
Magazine names Alberta town among the 'most beautiful in the world'
A community nestled in the Rocky Mountains is the only Canadian destination named on a list of the most beautiful small towns in the world.
Auditor general's office fires two employees for taking government contracts on the side
Two employees at the office of the Auditor General of Canada (OAG) have been fired for making money from federal contracts while working for federal auditor Karen Hogan.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.