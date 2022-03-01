'We need everything!' Ukrainian Londoners collecting donations for war ravaged loved ones
As she collects donations from giving Londoners, the heart of Tatiana Dawidenko is heavy.
While she appreciates the support for her homeland, she can’t stop thinking about her family.
They live all across Ukraine and every one of them remains trapped in the war with Vladimir Putin’s Russia. The most recent message she received came from her brother, fighting on the ground.
“He said, ‘I’m still alive. This is what is important to me to be alive, to win and be alive.’” But to stay alive, all in Ukraine need support.
Tatiana Dawidenko, the vice president of the London Ukrainian Centre holds first aid kits being collected for Ukraine on March 1, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV London)
While Western governments coordinate a political and arms response, everyday supplies are coming from everyday people.
Starting Tuesday, the London Ukrainian Centre is collecting donations to be delivered overseas.
“We need everything,” Dawidenko says, “We need brand new clothes for adults, for children. We need food for children. We need canned food. We need lots of gear, medical supplies, hygienic products, everything.”
Dawidenko who also serves as vice-president of the centre says there's even a need for cardboard boxes for shipping.
At the opening on the first day of collections, a backroom already had donations coming in from people eager to help right away.
Claire Fraser, of London, Ont. donated to assist Ukrainians overseas on March 1, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV London)
But it is not just products. Londoners, including Claire Fraser, came by to donate cash. She felt it was the right thing to do after watching the first days of war coverage on TV.
“I feel for the children, and for the parents, and just basically for the people in Ukraine.”
Donation drive organizers say the money collected will only be used to help people in Ukraine survive.
Doria Hryckiw, of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress in London, Ont. on March 1, 2022. (Sean Irvine CTV News)
Doria Hryckiw, a Londoner, is also a representative of the national Ukrainian Canadian Congress. Stopping by the centre, she was elated to see the early donations.
“Thank you, thank you. You give cheques, you give food, thank you, thank you. Any donation we are very appreciative about it,” she exclaimed to CTV News London.
Dawidenko added through tears, her appreciation for endless messages of support from the general public.
“We have lots of emails and support, with people saying, ‘Slava Ukraine!’”
And that is enough she says to keep working with little sleep to support Ukrainians caught in the war.
“We love our culture, we love our language. We love our people there. We will support them, we will fight and we will win. The glory of Ukraine!”
Donations are being accepted from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, at the London Ukrainian Centre at 247 Adelaide Street South. A number of donations are desperately needed, including:
- First aid kits
- Women's hygiene products
- Baby diapers and wipes
- Canned food
- Baby food
- Clothing for men, women and children
- Over the counter medications
Money transfers can be sent to info@londonukrainiancentre.ca while cash donations will be accepted at the centre's Ukrainian Credit Union.
