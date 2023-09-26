‘We know him well’: London Knights acquire OHL Playoff MVP in trade with Peterborough
If you can’t beat him, acquire him.
The London Knights made a deal Tuesday to bring in OHL Playoff MVP Michael Simpson from the Peterborough Petes.
The London, Ont. local will finish out his OHL career at home, after eliminating the Knights in the OHL Championship series last season.
“With Michael we are bringing in a smart and mature goaltender with a lot of experience in our league,” says Mark Hunter, London Knights general manager.
“He has a history of winning and that’s what we want to continue to do this season, win hockey games. It’s the second year in a row that we have brought in a former London Jr Knight to our team (George Diaco in 2022-23), and we know that’s special for Michael and his family as he play’s his final year of Junior in his hometown.”
Simpson has been at Pittsburgh Penguins training camp, and is on his way to London.
“He’s a goalie we know well with being a local kid,” says Rob Simpson, Knights associate general manager.
“We feel he fills our position in net with him and Owen Willmore, two local guys which is interesting, so we couldn’t be happier.”
The Knights are currently ranked number one in the OHL rankings, and Simpson helps put the roster in a good position.
“We’re still waiting for a number of players from NHL camps, and we should have word (on) what our roster is going to look like on opening night. Now it’s just getting the people in and let our coaches go to work.”
The 20-year-old goaltender was 24-22-4 in 52 regular season games in 2022-23 with the Petes with a goals-against average of 2.73 and a save percentage of 0.914.
In the post season, including his series win over the Knights he went 16-7-0 with a goals-against average of 2.80 and a save percentage of 0.918.
London Top Stories
-
LIVE FROM COURT
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING House Speaker Anthony Rota resigns over Nazi veteran invite with 'profound regret'
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
2 dead, 4 injured in helicopter crash near Prince George, B.C.
At least one person has died after a helicopter crashed near Prince George, B.C., Tuesday morning, according to officials.
NDP pressures Liberals to act on Nagorno-Karabakh crisis, impose sanctions
The federal New Democrats are calling on Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly to take action against Azerbaijan in light of escalating violence involving ethnic Armenians in its Nagorno-Karabakh region.
OPINION Tom Mulcair: Rota has done the right thing by resigning, but his good work should be acknowledged
Anthony Rota had no choice but to resign as House Speaker after he invited a Nazi veteran to Parliament. But, as former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in a column for CTVNews.ca, if history is going to retain the profound embarrassment caused by his mistake, it should also recognize the contributions Rota has made to democratic life.
The next tool in Canada's wildfire fight could be eyes in the sky watching around the clock
A joint initiative from three government agencies aims to monitor wildfires across Canada from space. Here's how they'll do it.
Nygard used secret bedroom in his company's Toronto HQ for sexual assaults: Crown
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard had a private bedroom constructed within the walls of the Toronto headquarters of his fashion empire, where he sexually assaulted five women starting in the 1980s, prosecutors said in their opening statement in a Toronto courtroom Tuesday.
Here's how governments across Canada fared when it came to poverty in 2023: report
A new report from Food Banks Canada says governments across the country are not doing enough to address poverty.
Singapore blows up 100-kg Second World War bomb
Bomb disposal experts in Singapore successfully disposed of a 100-kilogram Second World War aerial bomb on Tuesday, police said, after evacuating more than 4,000 people living nearby.
Ontario businessman loses $38K in cheque-cashing scam
An Ontario businessman says he has to pay about $38,000 after he was the victim of a cheque-cashing scam and failed to immediately report the fraudulent activity to his bank. The businessman says that the reason for the delay is because he doesn't use online banking.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING OPP borrowed accused’s decoy vehicle to re-enact fatal hit and run
The two people charged in a deadly hit and run in Alma, Ont. in 2008 bought a second Dodge Neon to replace the vehicle damaged in the crash. Then OPP borrowed that decoy car to stage a re-enactment as they continued to search for suspects five years later.
-
'We’re being kicked out': Encampment residents ordered to leave Cambridge’s Soper Park
Less than one month after a large encampment in Cambridge was cleared, a new one in Soper Park is drawing concerns.
-
Police charge two e-scooter riders with impaired driving during Homecoming, lay more than 100 other charges
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) estimates its officers laid 129 charges during Homecoming events this past weekend – most of those for alcohol-related or Highway Traffic Act offences.
Windsor
-
Suspect sought in alleged east Windsor vehicle theft, arson
Windsor police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole a Jeep Wrangler from an east side parking lot before setting it ablaze, completely demolishing the vehicle.
-
Leamington man faces impaired driving charges after crash
A 30-year-old Leamington man has been charged with impaired driving after a two-vehicle collision.
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman trial, day 13: Crown to present more evidence
The Crown is expected to present more evidence Tuesday as the trial of Nathaniel Veltman, who stands accused of intentionally running down Muslim family in a London, Ont. vehicle attack, continues.
Barrie
-
Massive police search underway for missing man in Bracebridge
Provincial police are conducting a massive search in Bracebridge for a man who went for a walk Saturday night and never returned.
-
Suspension letters issued to more than 1,600 Simcoe Muskoka students with outdated immunization records
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit announced it issued suspension orders to 1,623 students in Grades 11 and 12 due to missing or incomplete vaccination records, affidavits, or medical exemptions.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING House Speaker Anthony Rota resigns over Nazi veteran invite with 'profound regret'
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING House Speaker Anthony Rota resigns over Nazi veteran invite with 'profound regret'
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
-
Driver OK, but moose killed in northwest Ont. collision
Ontario Provincial Police in northwestern Ontario say a driver was lucky to emerge unscathed in a recent collision with a moose.
-
Manitoulin man in historical sexual assault case avoids jail time again
A Manitoulin Island taxi company owner charged in a historical sexual assault pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Tuesday morning, his second conviction this year.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING House Speaker Anthony Rota resigns over Nazi veteran invite with 'profound regret'
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
-
No threat found after police search Arnprior schools following gun report
Ontario Provincial Police say there was no evidence of any weapon or suspicious activity after receiving a report that someone at an Arnprior school had a gun.
-
Sexual abuse complaint against city-run daycare unfounded: police
An allegation of sexual abuse at a city of Ottawa-run daycare centre was unfounded, Ottawa police have concluded.
Toronto
-
Nygard used secret bedroom in his company's Toronto HQ for sexual assaults: Crown
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard had a private bedroom constructed within the walls of the Toronto headquarters of his fashion empire, where he sexually assaulted five women starting in the 1980s, prosecutors said in their opening statement in a Toronto courtroom Tuesday.
-
The Toronto Blue Jays need this many wins to clinch a playoff spot
The Blue Jays are back home for their final homestand of the season and all signs point to Toronto playing baseball beyond the end of the regular season on Oct. 1.
-
Ontario businessman loses $38K in cheque-cashing scam
An Ontario businessman says he has to pay about $38,000 after he was the victim of a cheque-cashing scam and failed to immediately report the fraudulent activity to his bank. The businessman says that the reason for the delay is because he doesn't use online banking.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING House Speaker Anthony Rota resigns over Nazi veteran invite with 'profound regret'
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
-
Quebec coroner hears from officers who took part in takedown of killing spree suspect
Montreal police tactical officers have described the shootout in a motel room between them and a suspect who had killed three men at random over a 24-hour period in August 2022.
-
Man, 49, dies in hospital after being stabbed in Westmount, Que.
A man was killed after being stabbed in the town of Westmount, on the island of Montreal, on Monday night.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia ambulance service plagued by continuing poor response times: auditor
A new report says Nova Scotia's ambulance service is in a "critical state" and isn't meeting mandated response times for patient transfers at hospitals.
-
'Extraordinary seizure of cocaine': N.S. RCMP credit international investigation for disrupting drug ring
Nova Scotia RCMP says an international investigation has disrupted a transnational drug ring and led to the seizure of a large amount of cocaine, about $170,000 in cash and $120,000-worth of silver bars.
-
School bus collides with vehicle in N.B.
No injuries were reported Tuesday morning after a school bus collided with a vehicle in Weldon, N.B.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING House Speaker Anthony Rota resigns over Nazi veteran invite with 'profound regret'
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
-
Federal minister criticizes Manitoba Tory ad that cites rejection of landfill search
Manitoba's Progressive Conservatives came under fire Monday for taking out a newspaper ad that highlights, in part, the province's decision to not search a landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women.
-
Manitobans split on support for landfill search: poll
New polling data shows Manitobans are almost split equally on whether or not to search a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women.
Calgary
-
'Unprecedented numbers': Alberta sees huge demand at food banks
A new report from Food Banks Canada shines a light on the growing number of Canadians struggling to feed themselves.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING House Speaker Anthony Rota resigns over Nazi veteran invite with 'profound regret'
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
-
Calgary's Safe and Inclusive Access bylaw met with constitutional challenge
The Canadian Constitution Foundation has filed a constitutional challenge against Calgary's Safe and Inclusive Access bylaw.
Edmonton
-
Boy, 5, missing east of Edmonton
Police are searching for a five-year-old boy who disappeared from Frog Lake First Nation Monday afternoon.
-
6 more communities to get low-income transit pass with $1.7M expansion
The Alberta government is spending $1.7 million to subsidize low-income transit passes in six more communities outside Edmonton and Calgary.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING House Speaker Anthony Rota resigns over Nazi veteran invite with 'profound regret'
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
Vancouver
-
2 dead, 4 injured in helicopter crash near Prince George, B.C.
At least one person has died after a helicopter crashed near Prince George, B.C., Tuesday morning, according to officials.
-
B.C. strata fined condo owner more than $15K because it misinterpreted its own bylaws, tribunal rules
A strata has been ordered to reverse more than $15,000 in bylaw fines that were "unfairly" charged to a condo owner who rented out his unit, B.C.'s Civil Resolution Tribunal has ruled.
-
Why a summer of drought could lead to fall flooding in B.C.
After a summer marked by prolonged drought and record-breaking wildfires, B.C.'s landscape has been left more vulnerable to floods and landslides, according to an expert.