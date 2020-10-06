LONDON, ONT -- A London mother is pleading for the customized jogging stroller her son needs to get around to be returned after it went missing overnight.

“Anger doesn't even begin to explain how I am feeling right now,” wrote Meda Riley on Facebook.

Riley says the jogging stroller is specialized for her 20-year-old son Jordan who has advanced sclerosis.

It went missing from a carport overnight in the White Oaks Area. It would cost roughly $3,000 to replace.

“We really don’t want to ask for help or start a GoFundMe, that’s a last resort. We are just hoping it gets returned,” said Riley speaking to CTV News.

Jordan was born with multiple health issues and has had 11 brain surgeries.

He has never walked and in 2017 suffered two strokes.

The jogger is the only way he can go outside and get around with his family's assistance.

“We can’t go anywhere with the pandemic because he has a compromised immune system so going outside for walks is the only outside of the house he gets,” said Riley.

If anyone sees the stroller or has it they can contact Meda Riley on Facebook and send her a direct message.

With reporting from CTV's Justin Zadorsky.