Boys who didn't get on school bus found safe: OPP
Published Tuesday, October 6, 2020 12:45PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, October 6, 2020 1:19PM EDT
LONDON, ONT -- Police say two boys who went missing after not getting on their school bus have been found safe.
According to Constable Troy Carlson no foul play was suspected as the boys took off when the bus stopped to pick them up.
Police would like to thank the public for their help in locating the boys.
Police say K9 units were involved in the search along with St. Thomas Police.