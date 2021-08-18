'We have bats in the wall': ACORN London members speak out demanding better living conditions
A group of Londoners held a ‘tenant speak out’ demanding urgent action for what they say are unacceptable living conditions.
About a dozen tenants of Kipps Lane townhomes say they are fed up with living in substandard conditions.
“Bugs, bats, which I caught two of them – and that was hell,” says Corey Paquette, who has been living in one of the townhomes for the last six years.
Members from ACORN London – an independent membership-based organization that aims to hold landlords accountable - organized Wednesday’s event in the city’s northeast end.
Tenants say the agency responsible for the 206 townhomes at this location, Kipps Lane Property Management - Macdane Group of Companies, has been extremely negligent and disrespectful.
Corey Paquette, a London ACORN member and a tenant living in a Kipps Lane townhome says she has been dealing with bats and bugs since the time a house adjacent got burnt in accidental fire. (Reta Ismail/CTV London)
“Accumulative stress, of having to constantly push to get the slightest thing done, and then on top of it the constant eviction notices that they know aren’t justified,” said tenant Jordan Smith.
ACORN is demanding that the property management company is held accountable as per the City of London property standards.
“Many of these tenants live with things like cockroaches, and bed bugs, and rodents, Sometimes all three all together. Unrepaired units that requests that have been in for years,” said ACORN London member Diane Devine.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Macdane Group of Companies says, “We have no outstanding complaints regarding property standards or the Landlord Tenant Board. We also actively promote Tenants to advise us of any issues so we can address them properly and in a timely fashion.”
But tenants say that’s not the case.
“Nothing is ever addressed, we’ve been asking for new windows since we moved in. We were actually told we were going to have new windows before we moved in, we can’t open any of them they are all busted,” said Shadow Reeves, who has lived in one of the townhomes for the past two years.
Among the complaints, lack of respect for tenants when they do put forth a complain.
“It’s like rolling of the eyes, they just laugh it off, sometimes they laugh at your face at the situation trying to make it lighter than it actually is – it’s appalling really,” said Paquette.
Many of the tenants say they suffer from health issues and moving is simply not an option.
“Can’t afford it, we looked at the rents of the places we used to live, and they’re about three times as much,” said Reeves.
Paquette says she has bats, and odours coming into her unit because the adjacent townhome went up in flames back in March.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | Truth Tracker: Can the NDP take credit for improving pandemic benefits?
A major part of the New Democrats’ campaign messaging is that Jagmeet Singh pushed the Liberal minority government to deliver more financial aid to more Canadians, more quickly. CTVNews.ca’s Truth Tracker looks at how much of a catalyst the NDP were in significantly improving pandemic benefits.
Elections Canada says it won't require workers to be vaccinated, vows polling safety
Elections Canada says it won't require its polling workers to be fully immunized against COVID-19, but all polling stations will be 'highly controlled' with enhanced public safety measures in place.
Truth Tracker: Could Parliament be recalled during the election to address the situation in Afghanistan?
Green Leader Annamie Paul called for an 'emergency recall' of Parliament on Monday to address the growing crisis in Afghanistan, but constitutional experts say a reconvening of MPs is not possible.
Ontario PCs under fire after sending out fake invoices in attempt to secure donations
Some Ontario residents have received mail correspondence asking them to donate to the PC’s election campaign, however, the letters have been designed to appear as invoices.
Montreal man sentenced to 18 years for buying African girl to use as sex slave
A Montreal man convicted of buying an eight-year-old girl in Africa and bringing her back to Canada to serve as a sex slave for three years was sentenced to a record 18 years in prison on Wednesday.
'I just want to get back to work': Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin addresses sexual assault charge
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin says he will defend himself 'vigorously' after formally being charged with one count of sexual assault following a police investigation.
Halifax police pepper spray, arrest protesters while removing temporary homeless shelters
Police and protesters clashed in downtown Halifax on Wednesday after city staff removed several temporary homeless shelters across the city.
NEW | 'Je suis pro-choix': O'Toole appeals to Quebec voters wary to support Conservatives
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole called on Quebecers to give him and his party a chance, conceding that in the past it hasn't been clear enough on where it stands on abortion.
Record highs of children hospitalized with COVID-19 in the U.S. have Canadians concerned
A scary rise in pediatric COVID-19 cases in parts of the United States, with children hospitalized, some in ICU and on respirators, is causing fear among Canadian parents.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region reports another COVID-19-related death, 13 new cases
Health officials in Waterloo Region reported another death related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 13 new cases of the disease.
-
'I'm finally able to get it': New COVID-19 vaccine policies take effect
New COVID-19 vaccine policies came into effect in Waterloo Region on Wednesday, opening up eligibility to children born in 2009 or earlier.
-
'They are restarting their lives': Waterloo Region to welcome Afghan refugees in the coming days
Canada is planning to welcome thousands of refugees fleeing the crisis in Afghanistan, with some set to arrive in Waterloo Region in the coming days.
Windsor
-
Change to airline's support dog policy mid-trip had Windsor, Ont. family scrambling to get home
A new airline policy introduced halfway through a Windsor family’s vacation grounding their support dog left them scrambling to find another way home.
-
Windsor mayor asks local candidates to pledge support for five key priorities
From healthcare and flooding funding to protecting Ojibway Shores, Windsor’s mayor is asking candidates in the upcoming federal election to pledge support to five key municipal issues.
-
Invasive species in Michigan on Canadian Christmas tree growers' radar
An invasive species called the balsam woolly adelgid (BWA) has been discovered in western Michigan and has caught the attention of Christmas tree growers on the Canadian side of the border.
Barrie
-
Children turning 12 line up for the COVID-19 vaccine
Children turning 12 this year lined up outside of a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Barrie on Wednesday morning for their first dose.
-
OPP bust large grow operation, six people arrested
Six people face charges after provincial police say they seized over 1,200 cannabis plants from a grow operation in Grand Valley.
-
Body found in Orillia prompts police investigation
Provincial police are investigating the discovery of a body in Orillia.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury skyline changes as the Lockerby Mine Headframe comes down
It’s a change in history as the skyline in Sudbury looks a little bit emptier for the first time in over six decades.
-
Timmins man facing assault charges after several altercations in the downtown core
A 27-year-old Timmins man is in custody after several unprovoked assaults took place in the city’s downtown core.
-
Algoma University joins U.N. Sustainability network
Algoma University is the 32nd post-secondary institute in Canada to join the Sustainable Development Solutions Network, a global conglomerate of universities and colleges that aim to address environment challenges highlighted by the United Nations.
Ottawa
-
What a fall fourth wave will look like in Ontario
Officials say if needed, measures would be targeted, focused, and fast — and they could be different depending on your vaccination status.
-
Five Montreal men charged in east end auto theft, Ottawa police say
An alert off-duty officer helped Ottawa Police arrest five Montreal men in connection to auto thefts in the east end.
-
Food prices at an all time high at Ottawa grocery stores
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an unprecedented spike in the price of groceries, the largest increase in Canada’s history.
Toronto
-
Ontario PCs under fire after sending out fake invoices in attempt to secure donations
Some Ontario residents have received mail correspondence asking them to donate to the PC’s election campaign, however, the letters have been designed to appear as invoices.
-
Cyclist killed in collision with cement truck in Yorkville
A cyclist has died after a collision involving a cement truck in downtown Toronto Wednesday evening.
-
Ontario man forced to pay $18,000 in rental fees after being caught stunt driving in Lamborghini
An Ontario man will be forced to pay $18,000 in rental fees because the Lamborghini he rented was impounded by police after he was allegedly caught stunt driving.
Montreal
-
Montreal man sentenced to 18 years for buying African girl to use as sex slave
A Montreal man convicted of buying an eight-year-old girl in Africa and bringing her back to Canada to serve as a sex slave for three years was sentenced to a record 18 years in prison on Wednesday.
-
Yellow stars worn by anti-vaccine passport protesters 'hurtful,' says Montreal Holocaust Museum
Jewish groups are condemning the appropriation of the yellow stars worn by anti-vaccine passport protesters in Laval on Tuesday and say it points to a lack of awareness and education about the Holocaust.
-
McGill law professors say school has 'a legal obligation' to enforce mandatory vaccines for on-campus attendance
Without mandatory vaccines, members of McGill’s own law faculty say the school could be leaving itself open to lawsuits from the university community.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police pepper spray, arrest protesters while removing temporary homeless shelters
Police and protesters clashed in downtown Halifax on Wednesday after city staff removed several temporary homeless shelters across the city.
-
Health care professionals hope a Houston-led government can deliver on promises to fix system
A Cape Breton MLA says his party campaigned on the promise to fix what they called a health care crisis and says change is coming.
-
Bad campaign, leader who didn't connect with voters led to N.S. Liberal loss: experts
The bid by Nova Scotia's Liberals for a third consecutive term in power was scuttled by an ineffective campaign and a leader who couldn't gain traction with the public, say political observers.
Winnipeg
-
'I am super proud of her:' Portage la Prairie, Man. mom speaks out after 9-year-old daughter escapes abduction attempt
A Portage la Prairie mother is on edge after her nine-year-old daughter escaped a potential abduction outside their home.
-
Inmate stabbed seven times in the head sues Manitoba prison officers alleging negligence
An inmate in a Manitoba prison is suing five corrections officers alleging negligence led to an attack where he was stabbed seven times in the head and face.
-
Heather Stefanson announces bid for Manitoba PC leadership, promises to end Bill 64
Heather Stefanson has announced she plans to run for leader of the Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba, promising to put an end to the Pallister government's proposed education reform bill if elected.
Calgary
-
Premier Kenney's summer vacation comes as COVID-19 related hospitalizations and case counts rise
Jason Kenney has not been seen or heard from in more than a week, when Labatt Breweries Alberta made a multi-million dollar investment into the provincial economy.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospitalizations continue to rise Wednesday, driven by unvaccinated
The province reported 184 COVID-19 patients in hospital, up three from Tuesday's adjusted total.
-
All students, staff of Calgary public school board required to wear masks at start of school year
The Calgary Board of Education will mandate indoor face mask use for all students and staff when the traditional school year begins on Sept. 1.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospitalizations continue to rise Wednesday, driven by unvaccinated
The province reported 184 COVID-19 patients in hospital, up three from Tuesday's adjusted total.
-
Death of woman in downtown Edmonton ruled homicide
The death of a 36-year-old woman in downtown Edmonton last weekend was ruled a homicide on Wednesday.
-
Historic Edmonton Magrath Mansion sold to Concordia University
The fate of a historic property in Edmonton’s Highland’s neighbourhood was decided on Wednesday.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Vancouver Island adds 38 new COVID-19 cases as active cases continue to rise
The cases were among 553 new COVID-19 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.
-
Amazon warehouse coming to Victoria International Airport lands
A massive 115,000-square-foot Amazon facility will soon be built on Victoria International Airport lands near Sidney, B.C.
-
Canadian soldier found guilty of drugging colleagues with cannabis cupcakes during live-fire exercise
A military judge has found a Canadian soldier guilty of drugging her comrades with cannabis cupcakes during a live-fire training exercise, calling her actions "shockingly unacceptable."