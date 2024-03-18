'We didn't want to go': Business owner says parking lost to BRT is forcing them to move
Back to the Fuchsia has been located on Dundas Street near Egerton Street for almost a decade, but the business will soon be on the move.
"We would not have moved. We love our landlord. We love this space,” owner Mary Hinton told CTV News London. “It allowed us to grow into what we are and our community loves us so we didn't want to go anywhere."
As crews set up for the latest round of bus rapid transit (BRT) construction in Old East Village (OEV), Hinton said the project has taken away the street parking her business relies on.
Back to the Fuchsia deals in vintage collectibles, including furniture items. Moving the furniture requires convenient storefront access, which is now gone.
"The idea of trying to make the same business operate the way that it has historically without parking is just a challenge our customers and our business model can meet,” said Hinton.
Hinton’s plan is to relocate Back to the Fuchsia to an Elias Street address, just north of its current location. There won't be the Dundas streetfront presence, but there are a number of niche and artisan businesses here that will attract customers and there is parking available.
Back to the Fuchsia owner Mary Hinton is seen in London, Ont. on March 18, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)
Steve Garrison's family has owned property at 1034 Dundas St. since the mid-1950s.
His mother, the late Fanny Goose, is a London business legend. She operated her first clothing store at the location where Back to the Fuchsia is now located.
Garrison is worried about the ability to attract a new business with neighbouring streets the only parking options but those spots fill up fast during the day.
"It's a growing neighbourhood and they need parking,” he said. “They can't guarantee us parking."
Hinton said she supports the bus rapid transit concept, but wishes parking could have been given more consideration.
Back to the Fuchsia owners say lost storefront parking is forcing them to move locations as BRT construction on Dundas Street gets underway on March 18, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)Garrison said he doesn't want to board up the windows of property as so many others in OEV have done.
"Even with some residential development, you still need to reinforce it with commercial [properties],” he said. “Right now, it just looks pretty bleak.”
The new BRT construction on Dundas Street will extend from Egerton Street to just past Burbrook Place, with one lane of traffic open in each direction throughout the construction period.
Sidewalk access will be available on one side of Dundas Street during construction.
The city estimates the work will continue until December.
