Dundas Street lane restrictions to begin for East London Link project
A heads up for drivers beginning on Monday, as work on the East London Link project will result in lane restrictions on a section of Dundas Street which is expected to last until the end of the year.
According to the City of London, lane restrictions will begin on Monday as construction gets underway for phase 3a west of the East London Link and Municipal Infrastructure Improvement project.
As a result, lane restrictions will be in effect on Dundas Street between Egerton Street and Burbrook Place, and are expected to remain in place until approximately December 2024.
During this time, one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction on Dundas Street, and turning movements will be restricted to signalized intersections in order to maintain safety, support traffic flow, and facilitate access to properties and businesses within the areas of the construction zone.
Work will begin first on the north side of Dundas Street and traffic will use the south side of the road. As construction progresses, work will then transition to the south side of Dundas Street and traffic will be flipped to the north side of the road.
The city is reminding residents and motorists that while lane restrictions are in place, access to side streets along Dundas Street in the construction area will be affected at times, and drivers are encouraged follow signage and to use alternative routes to reach their destination.
In addition, some bus stops along these sections of Dundas Street will be impacted during construction, and transit riders are encouraged to go to the London Transit Commission website for the most up-to-date information.
Sidewalk access will be maintained on at least one side of the road at all times during this work, with wayfinding signs being installed around the site to help pedestrians navigate safely around the construction zone.
Businesses will remain open and accessible during construction.
According to the city, the East London Link is a multi-year project that will revitalize more than six kilometres of road from downtown to Fanshawe College. The project is adding transportation and transit improvements above ground, and also repairing and replacing aging sewers, watermains and other underground infrastructure.
The remaining phases of the East London Link will be built between 2024 and 2026, with stage two slated to get underway sometime this summer.
